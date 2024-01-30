Confirmed lineup of Cruz Azul vs. tijuana

Cruz Azul and Tijuana will face each other at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium on the fourth matchday of the Clausura 2024. In this way both the teams will enter the playing field.

One of the most interesting matches of matchday 4 of the Clausura 2024 will be played between Cruz Azul and Tijuana at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium. Martín Anselmi’s team achieved its first win in the championship on the last date against Mazatlán, while Miguel Herrera’s team is yet to win a single, The truth is that this duel will involve many emotions because Jesus Corona will return to the former Estadio Azul.

Even though Chuy had already faced a cement team in a previous tournament, he did so on a Tijuana court. Therefore, this will be the first time he will visit ‘The Machine’ after leaving the institute in 2023; Expecting a great reception from celestial fans, Similarly, Piozzo Herrera was very critical of the capital club when Iván Alonso’s project was announced, so there are mixed feelings there too.

What is concrete is that Cruz Azul have shown improvement in their game under the guidance of the Argentinian coach and intend to take advantage of the emotional momentum to score again on home soil. For its part, the Xolos are looking to find their best version based on their main figures: Domingo Blanco, Lucas Rodríguez and Carlos González., It is anticipated that the key to this match will be who controls the midfield.

Cruz Azul Lineup

Kevin Meier

Ignacio Rivero

Willer Ditta

Gonzalo Piovi

alexis gutierrez

carlos rodriguez

Lorenzo Faravelli

Rodolfo Rotondi

Uriel Antuna

angel sepulveda

Gabriel Fernandez

Tijuana Lineup