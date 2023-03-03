Confirmed: there will be no final event of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4

The patch 23.50 of Fortnite of February 28, 2023 has cleared up one of the great doubts that usually exists at this point in each season of the game. And it is that, according to the file system of Fortnite Battle Royale, there will be no final event at the end of the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. Below we tell you why we know:

Fortnite files confirm that there will be no final event of Season 1 of Chapter 4

Fortnite Update 23.50 arrived on 02/28/2023 at around 10:00 a.m. CET. Once the game is updated, we can check the size of the different file containers, both those that are encrypted and those that are not. We leave you a screenshot of how Fortnite looks after this patch.

fortnite final event season 1 chapter 4 when is it

As we see, the encrypted .paks (the ones in grey) are not large enough to hold files from a Fortnite event. And among those that are not encrypted there is no indication of files related to an event.

Anyway, this was already an open secret, since there has never been an event at the end of the first season of each Fortnite chapter. However, rummaging through the game files we can confirm that, indeed, there will not be an event in Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. Instead we have a small prelude to the new Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 in the form of the Cipher Missionswho ask us to reveal several enigmas of the island.

