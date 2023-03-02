Connection between Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and Pokémon GO: how to connect, rewards…

Pokemon Scarlet and Purple already have elements shared with Pokémon GO. The connectivity between the two, announced in November 2022, materializes with a range of relevant news for players of both games. The connection is already available. We tell you everything you need to know.
What is the use of connecting Pokémon Scarlet and Purple with Pokémon GO?
The connection between the two installments allows you to obtain direct benefits. If we take into account the ninth generation, you will be able to send postcards from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. The Pokémon Company notes that doing so will give you “a bunch” of Gimmighoul Coins and unspecified “other items.” Remember that by collecting 999 you will be able to evolve Chest Form Gimmighoul to Gholdengo when he levels up.
In the case of Pokémon GO, when you have sent that first postcard to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, the possibility of using the Coin Chest will be enabled. Within the application will appear for a limited time Gimmighoul Walking Form around your character whenever you interact with the chest.
Far from this little wink, the really interesting thing comes next. When we use the connectivity between the two games, the player will receive Golden Lure Modules, a special item that gives you Gimmighoul Coins when you spin that photo disc. To evolve it in Pokémon GO, the same mechanics are followed as in the main game.: You must collect 999 Gimmighoul Coins. In addition to spinning Golden PokéStops Photo Discs, you’ll get them by catching Walking Forme Gimmighoul and walking alongside it when you have it as a partner.
How to connect Pokémon Scarlet and Purple with Pokémon GO
How to send Pokémon GO postcards to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and receive them
Source: The Pokemon Company