‘Connections’ series delves into the geopolitics of the Syrian civil war, terrorism and counterintelligence

THE NEW YORK TIMES – A lot about the new series Apple TV+, Connectionsdepended on Eva Green It is Vincent Cassel get along. Their characters share a passionate history, so it would help considerably if the two French actors, whose careers have never crossed, were at least somewhat likeable.

“Everyone was a little nervous, but Vincent had a stroke of genius,” show creator Virginie Brac said in a video interview. Cassel showed up on their first date with a photo of his father, Jean-Pierre Cassel, and Green’s mother, Marlène Jobert, posing together in the 1960s. Both parents were huge film stars in France, and the photo was taken when they were participating in Peter Shaffer’s play Black Comedyin Paris.

“They were great and obviously getting along, then Eva burst out laughing,” continued Brac.

The ice has been broken.

“It was interesting to realize that we somehow have a common background,” Cassel said in a recent video call from Paris. “My father died and she still has her mother, but it would have been fun for them to see that we’re working together now.”

It’s been a long time. Cassel, aged 56, has been very active in French cinema since his breakout role nearly three decades ago as an alienated youth in The hate (1995). American audiences may know him best as a manipulative choreographer in black swanin Darren Aronofskyand a mega-rich villain on the HBO series Westworld.

Green broke out with her film debut in The dreamersin Bernardo Bertolucci (2003), and hasn’t stopped since, with memorable roles as double agent Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale and in three seasons of the horror series Penny Dreadful.

Cassel tried to work with Green for 15 years – at least, he insisted, since Public Enemy #1, a 2008 film, for which he hoped to have her. He finally found her in Connections, a six-episode romantic spy thriller that premiered on Friday the 24th. Green plays Alison, a private secretary to the British Security Minister. Cassel plays Gabriel, a mercenary working for a foreign organization that bothers Alison.

The series also helped Cassel get closer to Green – albeit in a much funnier way.

“Vincent is extremely intense and you get out of your comfort zone, which I love,” Green, 42, said over the phone while en route to a photo shoot in Greece. “He has this crazy energy that is infectious. And he’s also really funny. Vincent doesn’t take himself seriously and he’s not a trivial actor.”

Billed as the first Anglo-French production for Apple TV+Connections is a polyglot show that crosses borders and delves into tense geopolitics, the Syrian civil war, terrorism and counterintelligence – fans of shows like 24 It is Homeland will love it – and where the second most heated relationship is the love-hate triangle of Britain, France and the European Union.

The story, by Brac, is original. Cassel became involved in the program at a very early stage and took an active role in its development.

“I wanted to be part of the production process so I wouldn’t be surprised by any of the choices that would be made later on,” he said.

In addition to casting, he was interested in who would end up in the director’s chair. When the name of the TV veteran Stephen Hopkins (24, House of Lies) came up, Cassel recalled that they met and hit it off when Hopkins directed the thriller Under Suspect2000, starring Monica Belluccithen wife of Cassel.

Cassel’s involvement continued on set.

“I asked Virginie for permission to tweak things here and there,” he said. “I didn’t want to create some superhero character or anything like that. Believe it or not, I wanted my character to be very French – actually a French anti-hero rather than a gritty, perfect spy.”