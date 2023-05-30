Conor McGregor’s VIP seat on his Lamborghini speedboat at the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco

Last weekend at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in glitzy Monaco, the grid was littered with stars including actors, top athletes and performers (such as Tom Holland, Neymar and Chris Rock), but supercars and superyachts were also the first to step up. To make a starting gun. Of course, Conor McGregor was also in attendance.

Conor McGregor’s Technomar for the Lamborghini 63

Although his boat may not have been the largest during the race in the dwarf kingdom, that honor goes to the 126m Oktopus, it certainly attracted attention. The fact that he had an amazing berth right in front of a portion of the track also didn’t go unnoticed.

In the images we see the Irishman lying alone on the comfortable back cushions of his Lamborghini speedboat, which also stands out due to balloons bearing the colors of the Irish flag, while he enjoys the sun, snacks and drinks and watches Formula 1 cars pass by. Runs. ,

@pinkandpolished POV: You go to the Monaco GP and Conor McGregor’s yacht is across the track from your seats 🥹 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Amanda Frisson

In addition to his passion for cars and watches, McGregor last year set his sights on another symbol of exclusivity: the Technomar for Lamborghini 63. This stunning creation combines the Italian style and craftsmanship of Lamborghini with the marine performance of Technomar. Only 63 were made and McGregor received the twelfth copy: a reference to his whiskey brand Proper 12.

Named after Lamborghini’s founding year, 1963, Technomar for Lamborghini 63 pays homage to the sports cars that made the Italian brand world famous. The yacht is a visual representation of speed on the water, with an aerodynamic design reminiscent of Lamborghini’s iconic fleet.

How Conor McGregor is taking to F1 in Monaco 😳 pic.twitter.com/BJpl17ZMxn – Combat Sports UK (@CombatSportsUK) May 28, 2023

With a length of almost 19 meters and a powerful engine, it meets all McGregor’s wishes. The hull is made of carbon fiber, making the yacht light and strong, and makes the most of two powerful V12 engines giving a total power of 4,000 hp. This enables the yacht to reach an impressive top speed of 60 knots (about 111 km/h).