Conspiracy theory: Khloé Kardashian is OJ Simpson’s daughter – 1/9/2023

The Kardashian family became world famous after the launch of the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, which chronicles the daily lives of socialites. However, it was the controversies that kept the clan in the spotlight. One of them even yielded a conspiracy theory. It is the assumption that Khloé Kardashian Is OJ Simpson’s Daughtera former football player accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

The theory

Rumors about Khloé’s paternity began in 2009, when the socialite herself discussed, during an episode of the reality show, the possibility of being adopted. This is because her physical characteristics – before the plastic surgery, it is worth noting – were different from those of her sisters. The shape of the face and the curled hair, mainly, led her to conclude that she did not have Kardashian blood.

In 2011, matriarch Kris Jenner released an autobiography, called “Kris Jenner… and All Things Kardashian”. In the book, she admits to having cheated on her first husband, Robert Kardashian, father of Kourtney, Khloé, Kim and Rob.

The two facts were enough for fans and media to start questioning whether, instead of being adopted, Khloé was actually the daughter of another father.

The connection with OJ Simpson, in turn, came about because Nicole Brown Simpson was a good friend of Kris Jenner. Because of this, the former athlete ended up becoming very close to the Kardashian couple. So much so that, in 1994, Robert acted as a lawyer and representative of the former player when the murder charge exploded.

Close sources confirm

After the release of Kris Jenner’s autobiography, Jan Ashley, Robert Kardashian’s ex-wife, told the Star tabloid that Khloé was the result of an affair. The information would have been passed on by Robert himself. She even claimed that this would have been the reason for the couple’s separation. Later, in 2015, she confirmed the story in an interview with the American website RadarOnline and added that her ex-husband knew that the real father was OJ Simpson.





Also in 2015, two people close to OJ Simpson confirmed the rumors to RadarOnline. They are: Thomas Scotto (longtime friend of the athlete) and Norman Pardo (former agent of the player).

Norman even gave details of Kris Jenner and OJ Simpson’s relationship in the documentary “Who Killed Nicole?”, released in 2019. In testimony, he claims that the player said that it all started in a jacuzzi, after Robert and Nicole went to sleep, leaving the two alone. The agent also said that the affair was responsible for both divorces.

What those involved say

As soon as the documentary “Who Killed Nicole?” premiered, OJ Simpson took to Twitter Putting an end to Khloé’s paternity rumors. On video, he said that Norman Pardo was never his agent and that he never had an affair with Kris Jenner. “I never saw any indication that she was interested in me. So all these stories are just false,” she pointed out.

Kris Jenner, however, has never spoken about the rumors – although there are indications that Khloé believes them. This is because, in 2016, the documentary “Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson” brought the testimony of a former prison guard in which the player was imprisoned, after being convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping. The professional said that the socialite asked for a paternity test, but OJ would have said that he would only accept it if she went to talk to him personally, which did not happen.





While the DNA test is not carried out and key figures, such as Kris Jenner, do not comment on the subject, the theory of Khloé Kardashian being the daughter of OJ Simpson continues to be fed – with no deadline to end.