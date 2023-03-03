Continuation of Shazam! depends on fans, check it out

According to director David Sandberg, the sequel to Shazam! it will depend on the fans.

After all, with DC now having new bosses, and with a new batch of projects in the works, the future of many heroes is uncertain, which worries the public.

And if you want to know more about the future of Shazam! stick with us until the end, because we’ll tell you everything you need to know.

Director Says Shazam’s Future! depends on the fans

Shazam – Official Trailer

Recently, a fan tagged David Sandberg in a Twitter post, saying he wasn’t in the mood to see Shazam!: Fury of the Godssince it is not yet known whether the hero is included in DC’s new plans.

In response to the fan, David said that whether or not there will be more films of the hero will depend on the fans themselves, and that if they are not interested in the new film, then this would not be possible.

According to David, the new heads of DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran, told him that the films of Shazam! don’t go against DC’s new plans.

Thus, we know that, with this new phase, many changes are to come. Namely, some of them are that Henry Cavill, who played Superman in the most recent films, will not be in the new projects.

The same goes for Dwayne Johnson, or The Rock, who played Black Adam.

The future of Gal Gadot in the role of Wonder Woman is also uncertain, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Therefore, those who wish to continue viewing Shazam! on the big screen should demonstrate this by going to see the new movie that should be released in theaters on March 16th.

the continuation of Shazam!entitled Shazam! Gods Fury, also features direction by David Sandberg, the same director of the hero’s first film. By the way, the first feature is available on HBO Max.