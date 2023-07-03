Contractor forgot to set up waiting area for buses and corrected it (McClane)

There was a lot of discussion on social media about the uprooting of asphalt on the newly constructed cycle path. , © Sven Van Heijendonk

Local residents were surprised when the contractor suddenly uprooted an entire piece of asphalt where a new cycle path had been built at the Hendrik Koninsenstraat in Mechelen. This leads to errors in the execution of tasks. New traffic circulation will be implemented in the station area from Monday.

Much has been made on social media in recent days about the work at ConsensusStrategy. A local resident shared a picture of a contractor removing a piece of asphalt where a cycle path had just been built.

“The place should have two waiting areas for scheduled buses, but the contractor forgot to make one. It is currently being adjusted”, replied Andy Frans, the city’s low nuisance coordinator.

no longer through traffic

From 8 pm on Monday, traffic will not be possible in the Hendrikse Consinestraat. You can drive from the Postage Bridge in the direction of Leopoldstraat, where two-way traffic will be introduced.

From tonight two-way traffic will also apply in the Consineesstraat, but only for De Lijn buses, taxis and emergency services. If you want someone to drop you off at the station by car, you no longer need to be on Koning Albertplein. It’s been a lot easier for a year now with the new kiss-and-ride zone. You can reach it via Tangent (B101) and the Margaretha Tunnel.

