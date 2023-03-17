Contracts in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: all locations and how to complete them

The contracts they are back in the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. Completing them by eliminating the marked player allows us to earn gold. In this section of our guide to Fortnite we tell you where to find Contracts and how to complete them:
What are the contracts in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4?
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Elimination Contracts they work the same as in the previous season. all over the island we will find reward boards that look like this:
By interacting with them, we can start a contract of elimination. we will find bounty boards all over the island. We leave you a map with all the Contract Board locations just below:
Elimination Contracts work like this: by accepting them, the game marks the estimated position of an enemy to which we will have to find and eliminate within a time limit.
We will have to look at the portrait of the marked character to know who is the objective to liquidate. In the same way, if another player has accepted a Contract that marks us as prey, an indicator will appear on the screen of how close the player who must kill us is to uswhich is good for us to anticipate their movements.
When we accept a Contract, the following things can happen:
Completing Contracts in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 allows us to earn gold. With them we can improve weapons, obtain character services, or buy from vending machines. In our Fortnite guide we tell you all this, and more.