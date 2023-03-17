Contracts in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: all locations and how to complete them

The contracts they are back in the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. Completing them by eliminating the marked player allows us to earn gold. In this section of our guide to Fortnite we tell you where to find Contracts and how to complete them:

What are the contracts in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Elimination Contracts they work the same as in the previous season. all over the island we will find reward boards that look like this:

This is what the Contracts boards look like

By interacting with them, we can start a contract of elimination. we will find bounty boards all over the island. We leave you a map with all the Contract Board locations just below:

All Contract panel locations in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4

Elimination Contracts work like this: by accepting them, the game marks the estimated position of an enemy to which we will have to find and eliminate within a time limit.

We will have to look at the portrait of the marked character to know who is the objective to liquidate. In the same way, if another player has accepted a Contract that marks us as prey, an indicator will appear on the screen of how close the player who must kill us is to uswhich is good for us to anticipate their movements.

When we accept a Contract, the following things can happen:

Target player does not die within the time limit : This causes the prey to gain gold, and its mark on the map is removed. Killing him once the time limit has expired will not earn us more gold bars than he drops on death.

We die before completing the Contract – Target player will earn gold bars for surviving a contract on their head.

We eliminate the target player ourselves : we complete the Contract in the “correct” way, and we earn the maximum possible gold bars.

Target player dies in any other way: We gain half as much gold as if we had killed the target player ourselves.

Completing Contracts in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 allows us to earn gold. With them we can improve weapons, obtain character services, or buy from vending machines. In our Fortnite guide we tell you all this, and more.