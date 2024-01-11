Controlled menopause is better – well-being is life

Dr. Trinidad Lopez NavarroSpecialist in Gynecology and Obstetrics at Quironsalud Toledo Hospital

Menopause is a normal biological process that scares many women because of the troubles it causes on a physical and emotional level. The end of the menstrual cycle and therefore the woman’s reproductive period, as well as hormonal changes, cause a series of physical and psychological changes that we often do not know how to address and that ultimately affect daily activity and quality of life . Menopause occurs between the ages of 45 and 55 as a result of aging of the ovaries, which causes estrogen and progesterone levels to decrease, causing characteristic symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain, and abdominal fat accumulation. ., difficulty sleeping, excessive sweating, headaches, nervousness, vaginal and skin dryness or mood swings, to name a few, besides having a higher risk of suffering from certain pathologies.

osteoporosis

The most common diseases seen at this time in women’s lives are mainly bone related osteoporosis. After the age of 35, bone mass naturally loses, causing bones to become weaker, more brittle and more prone to falls and therefore fractures. Vitamin D deficiency, calcium, tobacco and alcohol consumption can accelerate this process. Women have a higher risk of suffering from osteoporosis as a result of hormonal changes that occur during menopause. As a curious fact, 200 million people in the world suffer from osteoporosis and 70 percent of women over the age of 80 suffer from this disease.

Less estrogen and more problems

Decreased estrogen production during menopause increases the risk of heart disease. Fat redistribution occurs in the body, lipid metabolism changes, bad cholesterol levels increase, and the coronary arteries narrow. So it is important to exercise regularly, eat a healthy diet, and keep your weight within normal limits, as this can reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems. Another problem that comes with the hormonal changes of menopause is urogenital. Urinary tract infections occur when certain pathogens enter the urinary tract through the urethra and multiply in the bladder. A decrease in estrogen leads to changes in the vagina, external genitalia, urethra, and bladder, as well as imbalance in the vaginal flora and dryness, which facilitates the entry of bacteria into the genitourinary system.

Why do we gain weight during menopause?

After some time after the end of menstruation, usually about two years or so, body fat doubles and muscle mass progressively decreases. During this period, the weight of women increases between 5 to 8 percent. This value is very variable, depending on the person and their daily activity. Hormonal changes in this biological phase cause more fat to accumulate in the abdomen, which generally increases our weight. In addition, muscle loss, lifestyle changes, emotional problems that are associated with hormonal changes cause us more anxiety and a greater desire to eat, and especially not healthy food, so weight gain is inevitable, whether or not .

help at this level

To deal with all these problems that women face at this time of life, at Quironsalud Toledo Hospital we have launched a Menopause Unit. Here a team of doctors specialized in gynecology and obstetrics, including Dr. Jonathan Sánchez Oliver, gynecologist and obstetrician at this center and Quironsalud Talavera de Hospital, will be able to anticipate possible problems and provide the necessary assistance or therapy. Evaluate to determine type. Can cause menopause. Ways for women to better cope with this period of change range from hormonal therapy to changes in lifestyle, nutrition and exercise.

not everything is negative

There are many diseases associated with menopause in women at this stage of life, but this does not mean that they always appear in all cases, so to take advantage of the proper medical care that we provide and the preventive approach is essential . Important moment to maintain and improve health status and normal rhythm of life. From this place we can help resolve any doubts that may arise regarding this topic or any other topic related to women’s health at any stage of life. At the Menopause Unit we are here to inform, advise and solve women’s problems and to facilitate the transition through menopause.