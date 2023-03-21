Controversial diet: Gwyneth Paltrow makes ‘bone soup’ to lose weight! – Prism



Gwyneth Paltrow reveals controversial diet reproduction

A famous person has become a reason for criticism and apprehension when revealing a somewhat strange and restrictive diet: a kind of bone soup. Yes, a little soup with only animal bones, to create satiety without getting fat.

An excerpt from actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast interview Dear Media sparked controversy on social media. The 50-year-old star revealed her beauty and well-being secret, which includes a restrictive diet and daily exercise. The recipe led people to criticize the actress for encouraging eating disorders by describing her practice.

During the interview, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she does intermittent fasting and eats an early dinner. She also shared that she likes to have bone soup for lunch. While other celebrities also include soup in their diets, Paltrow’s received criticism on social media for being too restrictive and unhealthy. Yes, she makes soup with chicken or animal bones… and eats those broths, with no carbohydrates and no meat or vegetables.



almond mommy

Some Twitter users have called her “a walking trigger for an eating disorder” and said she does women a disservice. Other profiles suggested that the actress could ingest nutrients like any normal person and that she was passing on unhealthy food beliefs. Outside Brazil, Paltrow is being called “almond mom”, or “almond mom”, in free translation.

The term emerged in 2013, from an episode of the reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in which model Gigi Hadid, then a teenager, complained to her mother, Yolanda Hadid: “I feel very weak. I only ate half an almond”.





In response, Yolanda Hadid told her daughter: “Have some almonds and chew them really well.” “Almond moms” then came to refer to women who pass on unhealthy food beliefs or disordered eating to their children and others.

This controversy highlights societal pressure to meet beauty standards and the criticism celebrities face for their diet and lifestyle choices.