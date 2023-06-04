Controversial fiction series ‘The Idol’ generates a lot of hate

“Disgusting and sexist.” “Pure torture porn.” a series ‘Full of rape fantasies’. Intuitive advertising compared to press reviews Sculpture can not imagine. Because today you can judge for yourself on Streamz whether that American fiction series with pop star The Weeknd is really getting stale. In any case, its construction speaks volumes.

You would expect Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, to see a response following the tsunami of negative press commentary that sparked the filming Sculpture toxic reduction shitsho, However, after screening the first two episodes at the Cannes Film Festival last month, the Canadian pop star was stunned by the derisive and sometimes scathing backlash in the media. From there the film press cut SculptureTesfaye and Sam Levinson’s Prestige Project – known for the acclaimed TV series Excitement – To slice efficiently. Criticism ranged from certified disapproval to scathing derision.

“If Sculpture Formed 20 to 30 years ago, it can cause landslides. wrote a journalist collider, “But the 2 episodes show nothing more than a formulaic story about fame. It’s not as exciting as Sam Levinson thinks. It is edited slowly and lacks brevity and mystery. After screening, accurate comments such as “I hate it”, “What a mess” and “This is the TV version of clickbait” circulated. “It was like someone black Swan, succession And Secretary Popped it in a mixer and then happily let things go,” wrote one critic indiewire on Twitter. journalist from the new York Times didn’t hold back and called idol “50 Shades Of Tesfaye”, hopelessly bland, to soft-fetish forgetfulness 50 shades of gray, got scribe Sculpture Beyond that, nothing more “A Pornhub Homepage Odyssey”. Beautiful.

Was there only negative criticism? Well, no, but completely positive responses were completely absent. The cast in particular was praised for its strong performances, with the exception of Tesfaye, who was criticized. His co-star Lily-Rose Depp – daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis – was brought in as a great find. magazine Diversity Depp’s portrayal of orphaned pop singer Jocelyn has been called a “fearless performance”. Please read along: “Her barely-there wardrobe and ultra-sensual choreography push back the type of celebrity sex shaming perpetuated by docs such as framing britney spears And Janet Jackson.,

The press was less complimentary of Tesfaye, who plays Tedros, the shadowy cult leader who seduces Jocelyn and drives her to the brink of insanity through a spiral of psychological terror and violent sex. “Tesfaye is a terrible actor”, writes media website playlist, “He lacks the ease, poise, charm, and charisma that would make Jocelyn’s attraction to him plausible.” as well as British newspapers evening standard Tesfayes could be singing Charles Manson-esque Svengali Tedros doesn’t taste it: “Tesfaye hands down one of the least charismatic TV characters ever”, It seems there.

delusions of grandeur



Not that Tesfaye, who rose to world fame as R&B singer The Weeknd, gave it much room in his heart. At a press conference in Cannes, he patiently explained that he and Levinson “wanted to create a dark, twisted story centered around the music industry and everything I’ve learned.” We shouldn’t be surprised that the end result shocks us, as it turns out: “Can we create something special, something dark and exciting and fun that will make some people laugh and offend other people?”

All well and good, but there’s a thin line between innovative, controversial art and accidental, aesthetically pleasing jerks. In Sculpture Levinson would be very careless about what is still acceptable in fiction in 2023. Some scenes will be found to be very misogynistic and degrading, especially those where Depp’s character is sexually assaulted or is strangled or physically assaulted. Difference Between Harlequin and Provocateur playlist Sharp,” whether the latter fully realizes that he himself is the butt of the joke. Sculpture There is no self-awareness necessary to belong anywhere. Above all, the series showcases the mistaken complacency of a pop star who believes she has the potential to become a movie star. In short, he misuses expensive, prestigious television to live out his wildest fantasies. But it ends in something cheesy, dirty, and sexist.

Could American director Sam Levinson be caught in The Weeknd’s outrageous delusions of grandeur? as the creator of Excitement, the controversial youth series in which people curse, fuck, spray, sniff and fight, and in which more than one nervous breakdown figures, knows the tricks of the trade. Levinson won’t regret the dubious reputation attached to The Weeknd, not least because he’s sick in the same bed.

For those who’ve never heard of The Weeknd: Abel Tesfaye came out around 2010 under that pseudonym with three free downloadable albums on which he wrote stories about booze, drugs, loveless sex, and abuse. Packed languid, ominous R&B with stories. you the purest Excitement, Tell. The singer added to the mystery surrounding her person through her Twitter and Tumblr accounts, which were her only sources of information. He refused traditional interviews. The photographs were released in dribs and drabs: mysterious, dramatic images in which he often appeared to be intoxicated.



Jenny Ruby Jane, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan and Rachel Sennott in ‘The Idol’. Image Eddie Chen / HBO

Tesfaye’s stunt didn’t go unnoticed. At the end of 2011, their albums ended up on year-end lists. Guardian, the new York Times And Board, In no time he was mentioned in the same breath as Drake and Frank Ocean, who were the trendsetters of the time. in trilogy House of Balloons / Thursday / Echoes of Silence Tesfaye presents himself as a manipulative, narcissistic sex maniac who flaunts his addiction to cocaine, pills, and alcohol. The common thread running through the three albums? Tesfaye’s quest for female victimhood through gangbangs, kidnapping, gang rape and self-mutilation. His nocturnal escapades often lead to self-contempt and depression.

As his career flourished, The Weeknd slowly dusted off the dirt, though he never quite bled as the ideal son-in-law. When he did appear in public, he seemed clever enough to create confusion. as in the promotion for their latest studio album after hours, For which he posed for the press with a bandage on his face beaten to pulp. “a horrifying nod to the culture of Hollywood, where celebrities manipulate and tweak themselves for superficial reasons for the approval of their audiences”, so he told Diversity, Like Levinson, The Weeknd loves controversy and prefers to draw a veil of fog. In his universe, fiction and reality go hand in hand.

Untouchable



Come on, that’s the problem. Because perhaps Abel Tesfaye got a little too greedy in recent years with the character The Weeknd. Even during an interview a few weeks ago, he considered killing off the nickname and continuing his music career under his real name. Was Tesfaye out of control with his cocky arrogance? The gore fantasy got the upper hand during the recording of Sculpture,

In early March, a Rolling stoneThe article about the series was, after all, a minor riot. in a piece titled How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted Torture Porn Tesfaye was portrayed as a fickle control freak. Reportedly, he was not satisfied with the approach of Amy Seimetz, who was initially set to direct the series: she finished nearly all of the episodes, until HBO let her go and let Tesfaye rewrite everything. Filming allowed. Singer would disagree with Seimetz’s “feminist” perspective of the story. Read: Depp’s character was the focus, not Tesfaye’s. Replacing Seimetz, Levinson placed the Tedros character at the center of the story, exaggerated misogyny, and included explicit sex scenes that series contributors today describe as “rape fantasies”. .

“I was signed on to work on a dark satire about 21st century fame and its associated industry,” testified one of them. Rolling stone-Piece. “Around the strengths we see in our talent and our stars, how people make headlines and how they can be manipulated in the post-Trump era. But the series satirically turned out to be exactly what it was trying to mock. , At the Cannes Film Festival, Levinson didn’t let it get to his heart. “When my wife gave me the article Rolling stone “I looked at him and I said: I think we just made it the most watched show of the summer.” Grit to the mill which Levinson considers a setback since his success Excitement It has assumed the aura of inviolability. This would lead him to take artistic risks far beyond the budget available. With Tesfaye, Levinson would share the illusion that he could get away with anything.

bored



At the same time, the sudden backlash in the media seems as fierce as it is a vendetta against a pair of pop culture trendsetters who could satisfy their stinky cravings for a long time and find great success with it. Is a politically correct media elite trying to keep two overconfident Goldcrests in line? Did Levinson and Tesfay fly Icarus too close to the Sun? Are they troubling a traumatized Hollywood system that just shook its foundations after #metoo? Or are Levinson and The Weeknd really up to no good, and will they soon be exposed as toxic charlatans?

Perhaps mudslinging in the press is simply unproductive and they will soon turn all the fuss into a formidable advertising campaign Sculpture, The young target audience, bombarded with scam stories on social media in recent weeks, is in any case agitated and will look to scale up. This probably also applies to fans of loaded dice Television fiction sees in Joe Levinson a new Greg Araki, Larry Clark, Harmony Korine or Todd Solondz: an idolater and rioter who transcends the boundaries of the civilized and politically correct to create revolutionary art.

For now, the director and pop star remains firmly on his throne. Tesfaye hardly misses a Spotify stream. Levinson can handle harsh criticism Sculpture presenting it as a daring, experimental vanity project, and using the controversy to promote an upcoming third season. Excitement To praise.

And all thanks to a series that saw the light of day with a blistering statement from Tesfaye when he came up with the idea. Sculpture Had pitched: “If I really wanted to, I could start a cult.” By which he probably meant that his fans are so loyal and devoted that they will follow him everywhere. At least, we think that’s what he meant. Would you willingly idolize him after seeing his rough antics Sculpture have to be revealed.

Available on Streamz from today