Controversial HBO series ‘The Idol’ appears to have been prematurely canceled

by Florian Callens
Published on
controversial hbo series Sculpture, which can be viewed with us on Streamz, will close after five episodes. Although the channel claims that was the plan, insiders say the series is on ExcitementProducers Sam Levinson and Abel ‘The Weekend’ Tesfaye will end a week ahead of schedule.

Much has been said and written about it in recent times Sculpture, That project was originally assigned to director Amy Seimetz, but she left after a disagreement. Sam Levinson, Known For Excitement, then turned on. according to a revealing article by Rolling stone – based on thirteen sources in production – has been heavily delayed since then. Almost everything had to be re-recorded and according to insiders it was done in a very chaotic manner. Sculpture became even more extreme under Levinson, with more sex and nude scenes.

in spite of, or because of, everything seems Sculpture Not instant success. Due to the controversy, this series is mentioned a lot on social media, but it attracts only a few viewers. The reviews are also almost unanimously scathing.

so it’s no big surprise Sculpture Will end after just five episodes. This became known after the fourth episode was shown on HBO last weekend and on Streamz on Monday. within a week Sculpture So already on it. According to unnamed sources at HBO, six episodes of the series were initially ordered. With Sam Levinson taking over, the story suddenly only needed five episodes.

about a possible second season of Sculpture HBO hasn’t said anything yet. A few weeks back it was announced that the series would be ending after one season. However, the channel replied saying that nothing has been decided yet.

