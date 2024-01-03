Controversial option to improve health

Constant exposure to stress can cause various diseases and ailments in the human body, including anxiety, depression, headaches, disorders in the digestive and respiratory systems, diabetes mellitus and osteoarticular problems such as arthritis.

In this context, quantum medicine It emerges as an innovative perspective that seeks to restore the natural balance of energy flow in the body.

guadalupe osegueraA bariatric doctor and expert in this new therapy explained that biofeedback helps the body deal with various conditions.

“It’s like aligning and balancing the body. The patient is evaluated and may be given 9, 12 or more sessions. After that, a session is done every six months for maintenance.” he explained. “Therapy stimulates the body to self-heal.”

Throughout the practice of this therapy, Dr. Oseguera managed to prevent many cases of diseases caused by Tension In his various patients.

Causes of frequent migraines work pressureChronic fatigue and not wanting to get up every day are some of the symptoms with which people come looking for relief.

“The first thing we want to do is regain the ability to feel and be healthy. Healing.” Quantum therapy is a non-invasive therapeutic technique that allows the body to become harmonious,” explained Oseguera. “What we are looking for is to get to the causes that have created this condition, not just treat the symptoms of the disease.”

How is biofeedback given?

a device called SCIOthrough which quantum energy Which is administered physically, mentally and emotionally in every person.

The device connects to a computer that has a program that allows it to scan the body to detect where it is imbalanced.

The patient is connected to the machine through bands placed around the head, ankles and wrists, which can detect where the body is imbalanced. Through programs and sensors, energy impulses are sent that make the body balanced and harmonious.

Upon attending each session, patients are asked to measure their time as they will use one hour without interruption.

From the moment they put on the bands, the body relaxesMakes you want to sleep and disconnect from the world and the problems you face.

After several sessions you may notice improvements in sleep and concentration and body aches and pains gradually disappear.

Although many people resort to this controversial practice, others like Dr. Alejandro Macias believe that it is a method used by scammers to keep people’s money.

Scammers, they try to treat everything to you with cliché phrases like:

“Connect your body with your mind”

“Think Positive”

“Vibrate High”

“Eliminate Toxins”

“The body heals itself”

“The so-called ‘cancer’…” In short, there are friendly victims who undermine their finances and their health. – Alejandro Macias (@doctormacias) 5 February 2024

