Controversial “revenge porn” involving The Weeknd, campus camp and Astor’s departure

editorial

‘Sculpture’



debut of weekendalways shy daughter of vanessa paradise And Johnny Depp, creator of ‘Euphoria! Controversy and Scandals! They’re the stuff of “The Idol,” a new HBO series that’s supposed to fill the post-“Succession” gap. singer jocelynlily rose depp) set to return to the top after a nervous breakdown with the help of cult leader Tedros (The Weeknd, who co-created the series), in what HBO describes as “Hollywood’s dirtiest love story” .

on streamz

‘The Campus Cup’



Who will get the last coveted spot in the semi-finals? Get ready for a strong student battle between BATAC Radio Thomas More and Rechten KUL! Then we look forward to the remainder of this final week.

VRT1 at 21.35

Putin’s shadow war



Among the hundreds of fishing boats that ply the North Sea every day, several Russian ships are said to be loaded with spy equipment. They should pave the way for acts of subversion with which to govern Vladimir Putin Can kill West if desired. The Scandinavian investigative journalists who discovered it summarize their findings in this documentary.

NPO 3 at 23.17

‘Mohammad Ali’



After the series about the war in Vietnam and the emergence of American documentarian jazz Ken Burns his camera on Mohammad Ali, Relatives, detractors and historians weigh in on the greatest boxer of all time.

on canvas at 22.20



Image VRT

‘Extra Time’



The moment of farewell has come: this is the last time Esther Nzimana Will guide us through football news with a mischievous eye. From now on, Aster has been shining in the VTM stable.

on canvas at 21.20

