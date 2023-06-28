Controversial series ‘The Idol’ ends earlier than expected

Sunday is the season finale Sculpture, Earlier than expected: Because this is the fifth episode and six were originally planned. The series starring Lily-Rose Depp (24) and The Weeknd singer Abel Tesfaye (33) has come under heavy criticism. It depicts the life of a pop star in a world full of sex, drugs and fame. According to critics, the series is downright ‘misogynist’, ‘hateful’ and ‘sexist’. The sex scenes are also not appreciated.

But the criticism would not be due to the fact that the series now only has five episodes instead of six. HBO states that the decision was made due to creative changes during production of the series. For example, the director has been replaced.

Still, the question remains whether there will be a second season. HBO previously announced that that button has not yet been created. The Weeknd’s real name, Abel Tesfaye, isn’t too concerned with all this fuss. according to him Sculpture A realistic portrayal of what it’s like to be incredibly famous. “It’s almost educational,” says the Canadian artist. Previously, the show was infamous when production staff spoke out about an allegedly toxic environment on set, but The Weeknd, Lily-Rose and HBO have denied this.