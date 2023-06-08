Controversial series The Idol recorded at Renout Orlemans’ former home

Rainout and Daniels will sell their massive villa in Bel Air to singer The Weeknd in 2021, which Sculpture I can see. He is reportedly paying $70 million for it. Now that beautiful mansion is the setting for the new series, which is under fire because critics say it is too sexist, sensationalist and misogynistic.

series producer, ExcitementWriter Sam Levinson envisioned the sprawling mansion as his dream location for his new series. “It’s beautiful here,” he told The Weeknd during a visit. “What if we record here?” Apparently the artist had a clear answer: “Are you insured?” You can see what the beautiful house looks like at a glance in the photo at the top of this article.

For the series, the composer’s villa had to be completely transformed. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, tells the magazine, “The bedrooms became the greenroom and the bathrooms were for hair and makeup.” w, He temporarily runs away from his mansion to prevent fantasy and reality from overlapping too much. It is a strange feeling for him to be back in his palace after recording. So they have removed some of the furniture and re-papered the walls. You can see more about the series in the video below.

Source link