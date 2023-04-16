CONTROVERSY! Director is accused of “inexperience” after being sued by Eva Green abandoning film – CinePOP Cinema

According to Variety, Jake Sealwho would be one of the producers of the canceled film ‘The Patriot’accused the director of the project Dan Pringle of being “inexperienced”.

Seal was brought into the feature film, which was to star Eva Greenthrough funding from the Sherborne Media, in an attempt to save the project after funding collapsed. Last Tuesday (07), he was called to testify at the High Court in London, in order to continue the trial.

Seal was also called an “idiot”, “pure puke” and “the Devil” by Green, via private text messages and emails that surfaced during pre-trial. She also referred to the producer’s team as “peasants of shit” and said Seal needed to “be fired”.

During the trial, Seal commented on Pringle’s lack of experience directing a film project:

“This is effectively a first-time director with no experience and who has never worked with a studio before”, he said. Seal also added that Pringle had only made one independent feature under his belt, titled ‘K-Shop’and didn’t know how to handle the water tank that would be needed for the filming of ‘The Patriot’.





The producer also said that “people” – understood as Pringle and his partner, Adam Marrifield —were “blown away” by Green, suggesting it made the pair reluctant to control her.

In the written evidence, Seal said that Sherborne’s owner, Alastair Burlingham, was “disappointed” in Merrifield’s “work as a producer”, because he “felt he lacked the tact to manage Ms. Green”. Eventually, the actress abandoned the project, giving up her fee of more than $1 million.

However, Green’s lawyer, who helped the actress sue the white lantern (supervised by Merrfield and Pringle) for not receiving its payment, said the film eventually collapsed because Seal failed to prepare for the project.

In his court testimony, Green said participating in the project in question could have ended his career (via deadline). At first, she had fallen in love with the story, saying that playing the “Role of a soldier, which I had never done before. It was about climate change.”. However, she abandoned the project, claiming that pre-production was “disorganized and chaotic”, in addition to commenting that the film’s initial budget (US$10.8 million) was a “very inadequate amount” to run it.

Max Mallin, in possession of the messages and emails that Green sent to the White Lantern team, questioned whether the actress’ participation in the film would be harmful to her career. In response, she agreed, telling the court that starring in a “B-movie” could destroy her reputation.