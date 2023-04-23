Controversy, team changes and retreat in the LLA

Last night the atmosphere in the Latin American League (ALL) of League of Legends was more than moved. The organization of the most important LoL contest in LATAM had a day of announcements, some expected and others with resolutions quickly branded as controversial. But to understand everything below we will review chronologically everything that happened this week in the ALL and the measures thatprioritize competition» who took from Riot Games.

At the beginning of March the first controversy broke out where Riot filed a complaint about The Kings, the until then rumors said that he had defaults on payments to members of the roster and staff of the organization. The Mexican team played in the Opening 2023 Her first divided in the highest category of LoL in Latin America after two successful years in the Honor Division from Mexico where they reaped two titles (opening and Closing 2022) and a second place (Closing 2021).

However Riot LATAM issued a statement with which they sought to bring peace of mind to both those affected and the entire community, “Given the situation, we are making sure we have all the correct details and information to be able to respond and act accordingly.“But the measures were not released until last night.

The Kings is expelled from the LLA and Leviathan fills his place

As a first measure, and after finding that all the sayings were true, the organization of the ALL decided to officially expel The Kings of the Latin American League indefinitely, as if this were not enough, Riot it will also block their participation in any official event that has the support of the developer. In the statement also details that the Argentine organization Leviathan will be the one who occupies the place of the vetoed team facing the beginning of the Closing 2023 in LATAM.

Riot takes refuge in the Official Rules of the LL, more precisely in point 12, paragraph 3 which states that «The representatives of the League may at any time take the appropriate measures to preserve the interests of the League. This ability is not dependent on the lack of specific elements in this document or the existence of specific language versions of this document. League representatives may take all punitive measures at their disposal against any entity whose conduct violates the interests of the League.«.

Finally Riot sent a final message to all those affected saying that the administration Leviathan They will soon be contacted to inform them of the next steps and the ways in which they will be proposed to compensate said non-payment.

Riot decided to cancel the 2023 Promo/Relegation event

Everything seemed to be going well on the day, offenders were punished and the new organization that will take their place would take charge of compensating those affected. However, all this does not end there, because as the last announcement Riot made official the cancellation of the Promotion/Relegation 2023, justifying that this will give greater stability to the ALL after the departure of The Kings.

This is undoubtedly a very hard blow, mainly for the squads that have already qualified or were looking for the next divided a place in the brand new Regional Leagues North and South, however the developer announced that «To compensate the teams that would participate in this competition, we will deliver USD 50,000 to the champion of the clash between the North and South Regional»who in a season “normal” would have benefited from participating in the Promotion/Relegation against the team that has collected fewer points in the LL.

This last announcement did not sit well with the community for two points: the first of them, and the most important, is the impossibility of a brand new team Tier-2 of LATAM get a place in the highest division of the region; and secondly, they were the ways, since ALL posted this ad simply with an image on social media and some personalities in the environment as well as the fans themselves came to demand in the comments that they explain in detail why the Promotion/Relegation.

More in our section League of Legends.