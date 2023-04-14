CookieLoL, the creator accused of inappropriate behavior with minors

If you are part of the League of Legends community and check social networks regularly, you will have seen the name of Jakob Fransson «CookieLoL» on the lips of many people. We talk about a content creator and coach that he has received multiple accusations since a day ago. Various sources have revealed that this creator has maintained inappropriate conduct with underage girlshas had multiple disrespect to other members of your community and delayed on multiple occasions payments to your moderators.

Cookielolxx has scammed countless mods/employees/viewers, made creepy sexual comments towards minors and women, we made a doc detailing it here https://t.co/yikOXPkwvS — Rivi (@RiviBoca) April 12, 2023

A 90 page document harbors all these accusations. It contains all the screenshots and what has happened throughout these months and years. after what happened, CookieLoL himself has published his own statement. In it, she reflects that she was not a good person in her past and that she will take herself “a break from social media«. Not only that, but On April 15, he will open directly on his Twitch channel to talk about everything that has happened in the last few hours..

Community accusations about CookieLoL

What has attracted the most attention and what CookieLoL is most blamed for is por flirting and using inappropriate words with women including underage girls. All this through Discord. Even in the document you can see screenshots in which CookieLoL spoke with a person that he supposedly had 16 yearswhile he was already 21.

As can be seen in this document, sent multiple inappropriate messages to this minor. Not only that, but she would have flirted with other minors through a Discord server. The captures show this behavior and have given much more value to the accusations. To this is added that reportedly posted sexually explicit images on his Discord serverwhich their own moderators had to quickly remove.

In light of what happened, a creator named IKeepItTaco spoke to CookieLoL about these allegations. 18 minutes of calls in which the streamer He completely denies having flirted with underage girls. However, the screenshots prove otherwise, even revealing that You got kicked off the Discord server for disgusting behavior with several women on this server.

Non-payments and mistreatment of followers

After the harshness of these comments, the document shows the defaults (or delays therein). A former moderator of his Twitch and Discord who also helped him edit some of his content intended for other types of social networks did not receive his salary when it corresponded. As he revealsbecause he did not receive his salary he could not pay the rent, which caused him to be evicted from his home. That was the moment in which she cut all relationship with CookieLoL. Far from it, he also rejected other non-payment requests from other workers and insulted those who repeatedly sent them.

Finally, we find some type of scam to his followers. Channel Points, Donations, and Subscribers, as well as around the holidays, everyone had a chance to spin a wheel that offered various prizes like in-game content and even training sessions. Something that practically nobody came to receive and for which CookieLoL decided to put its moderators to calm the waters.

