Cooley: ‘I’ve never been to a festival until I’ve had to play there myself’

She was Raf on ‘The Masked Singer’, released a record on which she looks back on her past and will soon be a coach on ‘The Voice Kids’. But first of all the festival is summer. “I’ve learned to stay away from the other person’s eyes,” says singer and rap star Cooley.

Koili Mbuyeno (29) has long hidden her sorrows big and small behind her innocent smile. Until this spring, when she released ‘Alive. On his second long player, the Belgian hip-hop artist empties his bag and shakes. Her parents’ divorce, the generational poverty in the Antwerp seafolk where she grew up, the racism she faced as a Belgian of Congolese descent, all came to the fore.



I can sometimes be very overwhelmed by something that stresses me out, even though it brings me immense pleasure.

coely singer and rap star

‘It was difficult and a struggle,’ says Mbueno, ‘but the timing was right and it was a relief.’, Her son Jabari, who just turned two, has focused her attention on the essentials. She thinks a lot about what’s “right” these days with the help of a stress coach. “I can sometimes get so overwhelmed by something that it can cause me stress, even when it brings me immense joy and happiness. Then my coach tells me how to relax. Luckily, everyone in my crew knows me by now. When I go to my compartment, they will leave me alone for a while.’

He says he is ready for the summer festival. ‘More than ever. As an artiste and a fan, I love the atmosphere of festivals. Chris Brown from France performed this weekend after my concert at the Couloir Cafe, TYC. I am also looking forward to it. In the past, when she was still going from stage to stage, she would also definitely listen to American rapper Joey Bada$$ the next day, which is one of her favourites. But he has learned to take the dose. “Performances are physically and mentally difficult. I need to recuperate the day after my concert. And as a mother, I also have to go somewhere else. deliver,

solid depression

All the songs on ‘Alive’ are about his own experiences, the good and the bad. ‘I needed personal focus to keep making music. When my first album, ‘Different Waters’ released in 2017, I was very excited but also very scared of what people would think. ‘Alive’ was therapeutic, also because I learned to stay away from the other person’s gaze.



I hid some negative experiences from my childhood so well that I forgot them again.

coely singer and rap star

Prior to this, she had first suffered from severe depression, including nightmares, which were the result of years of destroying herself for others. ‘Even though I went through a lot as a child, my attitude was always: ‘It’s over now, there’s nothing you can do about it, it’ll be okay, keep smiling,’ go ahead, I hid some of the negative experiences of my youth so well that I forgot them again, while they continued to fester under the skin and were triggered occasionally. Seeking help and digging into that hidden past gave me the tools to give him a place and let him go again.’

Mbueno says she’s glad that therapy has become more negotiable. ‘When people suggested I see a psychiatrist, I, like many others, thought: ‘But am I crazy?’ Corona has changed a lot. Suddenly everyone was talking about therapy and there was room for feelings that had hardly been discussed before. This is good for the mental well-being of all of us. Our children will also grow up through that reset, although there is still a long way to go.

natural leadership

At the same time, Cooley struggled with his African roots. For a long time she felt ‘too white for blacks and too black for whites’. “I am black like night from outside and white like snow from inside. (laughs) But here too: The moment I stopped obsessing over color and pleasing everyone, I got real coolie. Are there people who do not accept it, I hope so,

She doesn’t even care that after joining the VTM program ‘The Masked Singer’ she will remain Raven forever. ‘I had a good time. When the offer came, I was immediately excited, because I could step out of my comfort zone. Later when I saw that raven suit, I thought: ‘Does it really have to be so dark?’ (laughs) Being winged, I too had to squeeze myself into a thousand turns to achieve anything. But I didn’t complain. I didn’t even ask how much those wings weighed. I took special pleasure in being shown that I really can sing. If I had just rapped, everyone would have recognized me from the very first note and the fun would have ended.

Currently, Mbueno is preparing for the new season of ‘The Voice Kids’ where she is one of the new coaches. They’ve been asking her out for years, but only now does she feel ready. ‘To demonstrate natural leadership, you must first achieve something. I really look forward to giving those kids tips and tricks that can take them to the next level. I know it is possible because look where I am from.

never clear

While she used to have a tough time being a predicate role model, today she finds it a huge compliment. “When I first started, I didn’t know what to do with it. I still had a lot to do to find myself. And if I do something wrong, will I still be a role model? But I understand how it works, because I used to look up to the big stars. I’m sober enough to understand that the position I’m in doesn’t change who I am at the end of the day. The most important thing is to be yourself and dare to dream. I don’t know what would have happened to me without dreams.’



full screen display



© Mattias Batale



‘I was always the one who was nothing out of the ordinary. I’ve heard it too many times,” she says. We never went out drinking. I never went to a concert or festival unless I had to perform there myself. And then All of a sudden I got paid for it. How crazy was that? I got it right away, I went to Anderson, to Beyoncé and Justin Bieber at Sportpalace. Pak at AB, even to Triggerfinger. During my breakthrough, Kendrick Lamar , Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, Nas added all those support acts. First of all I got paid for their support work and then I didn’t have to buy tickets to see their shows! Because I’m not used to all these things That’s why I will never take them lightly.’

Since she was a diehard fan in her youth, she now recognizes herself in the wide-eyed eyes of her youngest fans. ‘When I see children enjoying music at a festival, even after it’s long past bedtime, I melt. I tell them: ‘Dare to dream.’ This is why I often sign autographs long after my shows. I always thought it was best to get an autograph. I still remember how happy I was with Brahim, who was then famous for ‘Idol’., Now when I see him at MNM studios, we always laugh a lot about it.

coely will play today at the Couleur Café in Brussels. This was followed by the Afro-Latino Festival in Genk, the OLT Rivierenhof in Antwerp, the Daur Festival, the Suikrock in Tienen, the Festival Dranouter and Manifesta in Ostend. There will be a club tour in the autumn. couleurcafe.be