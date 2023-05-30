Coralie Barbier is launching a new collection of Mozart’s clothes

Coralie Barbier (38) is the wife and stylist of singer Strome. In addition, she is the creative director of the Mosart label, for which she also works as a fashion designer. ‘I joined Mosart in 2012, when Strome was working hard on his second album, ‘Racene Carry’. Mosaert has always been, and still is, a creative label. When I joined the team, it was initially to create unique pieces for Strome. But because we had already built a strong relationship of trust with the makers we worked with for Stroms Peace Unix, we decided to start a clothing line together in 2014, called the label (Mosart ) is similar. It brings together all our activities: music, fashion and visual/audio-audio works.’