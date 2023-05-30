Coralie Barbier presents a new collection of Mozart’s clothes

Coralie Barbier (38) is the wife and stylist of singer Strome. In addition, she is the creative director of the Mosart label, for which she also works as a fashion designer. ‘I joined Mosart in 2012, when Strome was working hard on his second album, ‘Racene Carry’. Mosaert has always been, and still is, a creative label. When I joined the team, it was initially to create unique pieces for Strome. But because we had already built a strong relationship of trust with the makers we worked with for Stroms Peace Unix, we decided to start a clothing line together in 2014, called the label (Mosart ) is similar. It brings together all our activities: music, fashion and visual/audio-audio works.’
The new licorice has been awaited for two years, but at the end of May that time has come. Then Barbier releases the long-awaited collection ‘Capsule n ° 8’, like the previous unisex, inclusive and ecologically produced in Europe. With her new collection, she primarily pays tribute to self-acceptance. In ‘Capsule n°8’ the skin is central, and in particular what some see as skin imperfections. Inspired by pointillism, I incorporated the shapes of freckles and other beauty spots into the pieces. I have worked with brown tone as well as colour. The collection focuses on comfort in both fitted and plus size items.