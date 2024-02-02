Corbin Burns traded to Orioles

BALTIMORE — The Orioles have their new ace for the 2024 season: Corbin Burns.
On Thursday night, Baltimore made a high-impact trade, acquiring right-hander Burns in a trade with Milwaukee. In return, the Orioles sent the Brewers infielder Joey Ortiz (the No. 63 prospect in all of MLB, according to MLB Pipeline), left-hander DL Hall and a competitive first-round A pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Burns, who is entering the final year of his contract in 2024, has been a mainstay of the Brewers’ rotation for the past six seasons. The 29-year-old is a former National League Cy Young Award winner, receiving the honor in 2021, when he led the NL with a 2.43 ERA.
During his major league career, Burns has a 3.26 ERA in 167 games (106 starts) and has been to the All-Star Game three times (2021, 2022, and 2023). Last year, he went 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and an NL-best 1.07 WHIP over 193.2 innings in 32 starts.
In 2022, Burns pitched a career-high 202 innings and led the National League with 243 strikeouts. The right-handed batsman has dismissed at least 200 batsmen in each of the last three seasons.
Burns joins the top of Baltimore’s rotation immediately and could start on Opening Day on March 28, when the defending American League East champion Orioles host the Angels at Camden Yards.
Here’s a look at what the Orioles’ rotation could look like early in the season: Corbin Burns, Kyle Brady, Grayson Rodriguez, John Means and Dean Kramer.
Right-hander Tyler Wells and left-hander Cole Irvin will also be among the rotation options, but they will have to earn a spot during spring training. Both are now more likely to come out of Baltimore’s bullpen.
The Orioles had no room for Ortiz in their infield due to the impasse of position player talent in their minor league system, the best ranked in baseball. His path to the Major Leagues was blocked, which is why Ortiz only played 15 games in his first MLB stay last season.
Hall, a 2017 first-round draft pick who has experience as both a starter and reliever, has a 4.36 ERA in 29 major league games (one start) over the past two seasons.
(TagstoTranslate)MLB(T)Baseball(T)Major League Baseball
Source link