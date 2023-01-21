Córdoba City Council and Fundecor seek educational centers to develop a program based on Minecraft

CÓRDOBA, 19 Jan. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The City Council of Córdoba and the University Foundation for the Development of the Province of Córdoba (Fundecor) have organized a training program with which it is intended to develop gamification actions as a learning and teaching tool through the use of video games safely and as way to find employment.

With the title ‘Córdoba through Minecraft: gamification in the classroom, videogames as a professional opportunity and responsible use’, the City Council and Fundecor are in a phase of attracting participants in which they are looking for secondary, high school, training professional and university students who participate free of charge in this initiative, aimed at adolescents and young people from 13 years of age and teachers, according to reports from Fundecor.

The project aims to develop skills for teamwork, the commitment of the participants, the search for objective results and the promotion of a safe game, in which the good use of social networks and video games prevails, preventing gambling and bullying and fostering respect for diversity and a positive and enriching gaming experience.

In this line, the opportunities in the video game sector for young people who want to make their way professionally in this field will also be presented. There will also be a seminar for teachers to learn gamification tools that they can use in the classroom and notions about Minecraft Education Edition will be given, giving up to 300 free annual licenses for participating centers.

To participate in this program, the teachers or those responsible for the different ESO, Baccalaureate, Vocational Training and university centers in the city can register one or more of their classes to receive the different workshops that we offer. As noted, the workshops are intended for students from the age of 13 and teachers. Registration can be done on the website ‘minecraftcordoba.es’.

PLANNED ACTIVITIES

The first phase of the project consists of carrying out a diagnosis on the use of gamification in teaching. From there, preventive talks will be held in educational centers with the motto ‘Toxicity outside’. This workshop aims to promote the proper use and management of video games and social networks, as well as ethical, team, cooperative and fair play.

The employability of video games and the training of teachers in this matter as a learning tool are two other modules of the project, which is completed with the use of the Minecraft video game as a means of learning about Córdoba and its character as a heritage city.

Said action, entitled ‘Córdoba through Minecraft’, will put into practice the knowledge acquired in the classroom in a team competition in which the objective will be the simulation of the Jewish quarter of Córdoba, which is part of the declaration of Heritage of the humanity by Unesco that boasts the Historic Center of the city.

Each center, within its learning level and with expert support, will recreate the city within the world platform and make it accessible so that any ‘Minecraft Education Edition’ user can play in it. In addition, the winners will enjoy an experience in the Puy du Fou Historical Park (Toledo).