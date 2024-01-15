Córdoba Paul Nurse | Nobel Laureate in Medicine Paul Nurse visits UCO to talk about the cell cycle

paul nurse British biochemist and cell biologist who received this award is Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2001. The award, which he received along with researchers Timothy Hunt and Leland Hartwell, recognizes his major discoveries Regulation of cell cycle. Nurse, who currently directs the Francis Crick Institute, one of the world’s largest research centres, will next talk about his research in Córdoba. Friday, April 5 at 12:30 pm in the Juan XXIII Assembly Hall of the Rabanales Complex University of Cordoba,

Nobel, who has focused his research on the control of the eukaryotic cell cycle using genetic and molecular biology approaches with simple unicellular eukaryotic fission yeast, will give a lecture Seminar on control of cell cycle uco Biological Research Seminar (UCO-BRS) Organized by researchers from UCO’s Departments of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and Genetics.

A discovery through the study of yeast

In ‘Controlling the cell cycle’ how will the nurse talk controls the cell division cycle And how about, study of yeast, described the functions of the CDC2 gene, which were decisive at several stages, later identifying the human homologous gene, CDK1. He will explain how recent work from his laboratory shows that the entire cell cycle in fission yeast may be driven by a single CDK.

The researcher, who has also been a Knight of the British Crown since 1999, has devoted much of his career to the discovery How cells work, that is, how life works, And his experience can be an example for researchers from all fields when facing research careers, with its successes and disappointments. The nurse, who came from a working-class family, began working in Birmingham in 1967 before undertaking a biochemistry degree, where she discovered what she wanted to do with her life.

Interest in working with young people, the importance of interdisciplinarity and the need to challenge boundaries to advance in science are some of his arguments.

The conference is open to the public on April 5 at 12:30 p.m., but prior reservations are required using this form.