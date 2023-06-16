Cormac McCarthy, the American great who gave life and sowed death

Cormac McCarthy, author of Way And no country for old men, died at home, aged 89, of natural causes. “He was probably the greatest writer of my time,” said Stephen King.

With his dark, apocalyptic vision of the American South, Cormac McCarthy attracted fans as diverse as Oprah Winfrey to Saul Bellow.

McCarthy is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest novelists in America. he is best known for Street Road), a post-2006 novel about a father and his son’s search for him. Other Acclaimed Books Are All the beautiful horses (All the beautiful horses) And no country for old menBoth were also filmed. no country for old men In 2007 the Coen brothers dominated the Oscars by winning Best Picture. Movie version of Two Years Later Way positively received.







Fellow writers shared their thoughts on the death of their contemporary. Horror author Stephen King wrote on Twitter: “Cormac McCarthy, perhaps the greatest American writer of my time. He had a long life and left behind an impressive body of work, but I still mourn his passing.”

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1933, McCarthy depicted the violent lives of troubled characters in stark, understated and dense prose that drew comparisons to writers such as Herman Melville and William Faulkner. hunted from llewellyn moss no country for old men Joe steals a briefcase full of money from a murder scene near the Rio Grande and gives it to an unnamed father and son. Way Traversing a post-apocalyptic American hell populated by cannibals and rapists.







For Irish author John Banville, McCarthy was “an extraordinary writer, one of the best writers in America and the rest of the world today.” Saul Bellow, who nominated her for the MacArthur Foundation’s “Genius Grant” in 1981, praised her “forceful language, her life-giving and death-devastating sentences”. Literary critic Harold Bloom called McCarthy’s novel blood meridian “The Ultimate Western” and placed it alongside three other contemporaries whom he said touched the sublime: Philip Roth, Don DeLillo, and Thomas Pynchon.

McCarthy rarely gave interviews and details about his life remained scarce for a long time. He grew up outside Knoxville, Tennessee, dropped out of college at the University of Tennessee and joined the United States Air Force for four years before returning to college, dropping out again and starting to write novels in 1959. his debut garden keeper (1965), written while working as an auto mechanic and living in poverty on the edge, was about a boy in rural Tennessee and the outlaw who kills his father. followed by outer darkness (1968), in which a woman gives birth to a child from her brother, children of God (1973), about a serial killer in the East Tennessee Hills, and semi-autobiographical Sutri (1979), often cited as his funniest book.

significant breakthrough in 1985 blood meridian, Based on true events on the Texas-Mexico border in the 1850s, the book follows the story of a 14-year-old boy from Tennessee who finds himself in a world where Native Americans are being murdered. In a rare interview with the author, new York Times probably the bloodiest book since Iliad,

McCarthy told the newspaper, “There’s no such thing as life without bloodshed.” ‘The idea that our species can be improved in some way, that everyone can live together in harmony, seems to me frankly a dangerous idea. Those who are captivated by it are the first to give up their soul and freedom. Its desire will enslave you and make your life meaningless.

From the outset, McCarthy’s style was instantly recognizable: sparse, often devoid of punctuation, and using polysyndeton—the addition of conjunctions to slow down the rhythm of his language—to create a sad, melancholic tone. He cited Melville, Dostoyevsky and Faulkner as his examples and showed disdain for writers who “are not dealing with matters of life and death.”

his novel all beautiful horses was the first since 1992 Limittrilogy, which follows the lives of two cowboys on the US-Mexico border. The novel won the National Book Award and made McCarthy an instant celebrity. also share Limit (1994) and the finale city ​​of the plains (1998) received critical acclaim.

McCarthy wrote the play Raj Mistri Worked in 1994 and in 2005 no country for old men, which he conceived as a novel in 1984 as a screenplay. The Coen brothers made it an Oscar winner in 2007. In the same year, McCarthy won the Pulitzer Prize for her novel Waya book he attributed to the arrival of his second son, John Francis, in 2004, when the author was in his late 60s.

In his first televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2007, he expressed hope that readers Way Remember the message of ‘just care about things and people, and appreciate more’. Life is great, even when it seems bad. We should be grateful.

McCarthy had more success with other people’s adaptations of his stories than with his own scripts. Different no country for old men His screenplay for the HBO movie became the sunset Limited – Originally a stage play – not widely distributed or seen in 2011. while his screenplay adaptation Counselor 1984, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Brad Pitt and Michael Fassbender, has been hailed as one of the worst films of 2013 and has been called “deliberately complicated”.







Counselor.



Photo: RR









In 2009, the University of Texas acquired a collection of 98 boxes, showing that McCarthy was currently working on three novels. More than a decade later, in 2022, two of them were released: passenger And Stella MarisTwo related novels that follow Bobby and Alicia Western, brother and sister, haunted by the legacy of their father, a physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb.

The author married three times and lived extensively in Spain and Texas before settling in New Mexico, where he lived for three decades.

When Winfrey was asked in 2007 whether she was worried about all those millions of readers, she said: ‘To be honest, not at all. You would hope that people who appreciate the book read it, but what if so many people read it. This is right. nothing wrong with that.’

Cormac McCarthy in quotes about violence “There is no such thing as life without bloodshed. The idea that our species can be improved somehow, that everyone can live in harmony, I think is a dangerous idea.’ New York Times Magazine, 1992 ‘There has always been war. Before man even existed, war was waiting for him. The highest craft awaits its highest practitioner.’ Meridian of Blood, 1985 about existence He went out into the gray light and stopped, and in a fleeting moment saw the absolute truth of the world. The cold, harsh circle of earth that had died without a will. Unimaginable darkness. The blind sun in its orbit. The crushing black emptiness of the universe. And somewhere two hunted animals were shivering like foxes in their hiding places. Borrowed time in a borrowed world and borrowed eyes to mourn.’ Road, 2006 ‘The universe is not a defined place and its order is in no way bound to repeat anywhere it exists. Even in our own world there are things that are beyond our knowledge, and the order you see in creation is the order you put into it yourself, like a thread in a labyrinth, lest it that you lose your way. For existence has its own order to which no human mind can reach, for that mind itself is given among others.’ Meridian of Blood, 1985 About Life “You think that when you wake up in the morning, yesterday doesn’t matter anymore. But tomorrow is all that matters. What else is left? Your life consists of the days it consists of. Nothing more. ‘ Road, 2006 “Between desire and object, the world waits.” All the Pretty Horses, 1992 about death “He fell asleep and when he awoke he dreamed of dead people in their skeletons and their eyes immersed without reflection in the dark hollow void, where there was a sinister intelligence known to all but none.” was not spoken by.” All the Pretty Horses, 1992 “Most people never see anyone die. In the past, when you grew up in a family, you saw everyone die. He died in his own bed in his home with everyone around him. Death is the main thing in the world. For you, for me, for all of us. that’s how it is. It is very strange that we cannot talk about it. Vanity Fair, 2005 about the use of his time ‘For the past few years, I haven’t felt like doing anything except work and be with (my son) John. I hear people talking about going on vacation or something and I guess what are they talking about? I don’t feel like going on a trip. My whole day is sitting in a room with blank paper. That is heaven. That is gold and everything else is a waste of time.’ Wall Street Journal, 2009 about ethics I don’t think goodness is something you can learn. If you are left on your own to find the good in the world, you are in trouble.’ Wall Street Journal, 2009 “There’s not much you can do to make a child something it’s not. But whatever it is, you can certainly destroy it. You can ruin the best of people by being mean and cruel.” ‘ Wall Street Journal, 2009 “If you break small promises, you will break big promises.” Road, 2006 about the future “When you think about some of the things that right-thinking, intelligent scientists talk about, you realize that in a hundred years the human race will be unrecognizable.” Wall Street Journal, 2009 about writing “Writing is very subliminal and the last thing I want is to think about it.” An email interview with two high school students in Arizona, 2014 I don’t write for any particular audience. The reader in my mind is myself. If someone else wrote these books, I could play golf.” “Someone asked Flannery O’Connor why she wrote and she said, ‘Because I was good at it.’ I think that is the right answer. If you are good at something, it is very difficult not to do it.’ Wall Street Journal, 2009 about talking about his writing “Among the subjects I am interested in, it would be extremely difficult to find one that did not interest me. Writing is at the bottom of the list.’ New York Times Magazine, 1992

