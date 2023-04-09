Corsair HS55 Wireless, review: one of the best value-for-money headsets

During the last 2 weeks we have been thoroughly testing the version wireless of the Corsair HS55, headphones with a gaming focus that aim at the increasingly tight segment between €100-120 RRP. The wired edition has the honor of being one of the best devices in its price range and continues to be a valid and recommended option for all those who do not need to get rid of the ties of wires and are looking for something good, beautiful and affordable for their consoles and PC.

Still costing twice as much as its wired version, these new HS55 They present a set of features that we have found interesting and that can undoubtedly satisfy the vast majority of a player’s needs. And without undermining our wallets, which is also a welcome effort.

Weight: 273.8 grams

Driver Size (2): 50mm

Response frequency: 20 Hz – 20 Khz

Headphone sensitivity: 114dB (+/-3dB)

Impedance: 32 Ohms @ 1 Khz

Battery life: 24 hours at 75% volume

Wireless range: 15 meters

Support for virtual spatial sound: Yes

Compatibility: PC, Mac, Android, PS4, PS5.

Connection: 2.4Ghz and Bluetooth (not simultaneous)

Corsair has opted for some oval cut pads to fit your 50mm drivers. Talking about comfort is something very personal, but the truth is that even during several hours of continuous use we never had a feeling of heaviness, and that at first they are quite tight. The foam of the pads has a memory effect, being perhaps a little firmer than desired and the material used gives the sensation of being a bit hot in summer, but the reality is that nothing can be blamed for the moment. They adjust easily and also the 90 degree rotation of the headphones allows them to be placed completely flat on the table, facilitating both storage and transport. In this sense, they have been a great option to take them on a trip; they’re listed on the box as weighing 266 grams but gave a bit more on our precision scale, a minimal difference that doesn’t alter our opinion of it.

The ergonomics of the HS55 Wireless comes complete with a multitude of functionalities at the base of the hooves themselves; on the right we find the power button, which we also use to switch between reception by Bluetooth or by 2.4Ghz frequency, and the pairing button, which does double duty to pause or resume the audio application. On the left ear cup is where we find a mute button for the microphone (which is also deactivated by physically lifting it), the USB charging port and the sound control, which also doubles as to switch between the preset equalizer settings. The wireless battery lasts 24 hours on paper and we can vouch for its veracity. A single charge with mixed content at a decent volume and switching between Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz gave us almost 30 hours of use, more than enough considering that with 15 minutes of charging we will have power for 6 hours.

But do they sound good?

Our experience testing the headset right out of the box was quite acceptable, in line with what we expected from the HS55 Stereo. Connected to the PS5, we found the sound to be a bit flat in the mids and the bass taking over too much of a role. But when we tried them out on PC we were able to have much better control over how we wanted both music and video games to sound, and after tweaking the equalizer settings, our first impressions were vastly improved. Once the firmware is updated and connected to Corsair’s iCue software, you have full access to the full range of features the headset can offer, including Nvidia Broadcast to minimize room echo or reduce unwanted noise. And at the level of volume power it can be said that they are more than enough.

The HS55 Wireless supports virtual spatial sound, and we’ve tested it with both the Windows Sonic version and Dolby Atmos. Closed-type headphones tend to have better passive cancellation of external noise in exchange for offering a less spacious sensation in what we hear, with which this type of added features to these devices is becoming more and more common. Considering that most music is meant to be heard in stereo, we have tested the virtual 7.1 exclusively in gaming and it works as expected: the software creates a feeling of being in a larger space, but at the cost of some precision in some details. It is, again, a personal experience at the choice of each consumer but in our opinion after tinkering with the options we decided to leave it without any additional “improvement”.

An improvable microphone

Microphone impedance: 2.2k Ohms

Microphone Type: Omnidirectional

Microphone response frequency: 100Hz to 10kHz

Microphone sensitivity: -41dB (+/-2dB)

Perhaps one of the weakest points of the hardware is precisely in the microphone, something that has been common in devices in this price range. Corsair has opted for a flexible, flip-up mic that automatically mutes your voice (and we get clear acoustic confirmation when that happens) but its position is semi-fixed. The quality it provides is more than enough to be understood in a call or in the middle of a fight in Call of Duty or in a teamfight in League of Legends, but little else. Not only do you have to raise the gain quite a lot manually to make it sound good, but it sounds quite compressed, even if we manually assign the values ​​with the lowest compression ratio. We have recorded a sound test:

Quality/price ratio

Although there is a debate about whether for that price (€120 at the time of writing this text) it is worth getting wireless headphones or betting on wireless ones but cheaper, there is nevertheless a reality that cannot be ignored: Due to the benefits they offer, this is a very interesting product in its segment. Its battery, the sound quality once well configured, its seamless range, its lightness and its compatibility with multiple platforms and spatial sound make it an option to consider if we really want to get rid of the threads forever.

At the construction level and despite the abundance of plastic in it, they never give the impression that they are going to deteriorate quickly and are comfortable enough even for long gaming sessions. This is a good product, well treated at the hardware and software level that meets the needs of the vast majority of users and for which it is difficult to find excuses not to recommend it.