Coscu revealed how much money he makes from his streams on Twitch

One of the pioneers of streaming in Argentina, Martin Perez Di Salvopopularly known as “Coscu”, fired again at the platform twitch in one of his recent videos when revealing how much money does he make with their live broadcasts.

True to his style, Coscu had no qualms about telling a large part of his 3.7 million followers the money he receives per month for his transmissions, as a trigger for a complaint that is usually repeated over the years: the difference that exists between Argentine streamers and the rest of the Spanish-speaking communityespecially Mexico and Spain.

“I apologize for not being Spanish or Mexican, that you have a higher CPM and that you charge better for your streams on Twitch. Here you win this. I have five thousand people watching my live and I earn 1,500 dollars, sometimes 1,000 or 900 per monthturning on every day,” he said.

Precisely, Coscu’s claim points directly to the methodology of the Twitch Affiliate Program that allows content creators make money through ads provided by the platform during its live broadcasts.

Content creators receive a share of the revenue generated by ads, which is based on CPM (cost per thousand), which is the cost advertisers pay per thousand ad impressions. Simply put, CPM is the amount of money the content creator earns. per thousand ad views in their live broadcasts.

Twitch became the leading entertainment channel for teens, youth, and adults around the world. This platform, focused on broadcasting live video game competitions, became very popular during the pandemic, when it achieved its record number of viewing hours since it was founded in 2011.

Many of its content creators, most coming from Youtubemigrated to Twitch to broaden the spectrum of their audience, grow followers and subscribers to increase their monthly income.

Coscu and Momo at the 2022 Coscu Army Awards, at the Teatro Colón.

Twitch users can monetize their favorite streamer’s channel by to subscribe by paying a fee ranging from $1.99 per monthat least for the Argentine audience.

This subscriber condition allows them access to exclusive content and another series of advantages over other users.

The highest earning streamers in the world



Kai Cenat, the king of Twitch.

With 86,821 active subscribers, kai cenat is the most popular streamer on the planet, according to data from twitchtracker.com. This 22-year-old rose to fame on YouTube thanks to his prank videos, street interviews and small documentaries, and was also a pioneer in making short-form videos for Instagram.

Felix Lengyel, known by his nickname xQc, is a former professional esports player. After winning the Overwatch video game world championship for three consecutive years (2017 to 2019), this Canadian opened up to the world of streaming. He currently has 68,719 subscribers on Twitch.

Hasan Dogan Piker He is a journalist of Turkish origin who managed to sneak his video editorials among the most viewed on the platform. His coverage of the 2020 US elections was followed by hundreds of thousands of viewers and, among other logos, he managed to raise $200,000 for those affected by the war in Ukraine. He has 66,538 subscribers.

Alexandra “Gaules” Borba is another Brazilian esports player who has made a big splash thanks to Twitch. More than 56,000 subscribers make up his ‘tribe’, who do not lose detail of his streams playing Counter Strike, his experience training other players or his philanthropic works.

Nicholas “Nickmercs” Kolcheff It boasts one of the highest recognitions on the platform with 39,700 active subscribers. Its contents range from transmission of Fornite or Call of Duty games to others with a markedly comic tone.

Among Spanish-speaking streamers, as expected, at the top of the list appears Ibai Plains. The Spaniard managed to gather more than 39,000 subscribers on his channel thanks to his esports broadcasts, events such as La Velada del Año and Las Campanadas, or his interviews with sports stars such as Leo Messi or Gerard Piqué.

