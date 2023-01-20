Cosplay at the Lunar Festival of League of Legends in the Friki Plaza of the CDMX | Do not miss | #Games #Esport #Cosplay | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

LATAM, January 17, 2023. On the eve of the celebration of the new Chinese Year together with the Year of the Rabbit, Riot Games invites all those who are passionate about cosplay to participate in the contest that will take place during its festival of the Lunar Revel 2023.

On this occasion, the contest will be held in person in Mexico, at the Friki Plaza located in CDMX. However, if you cannot go to Mexico City or you are in another country, do not worry, because you will not add points within the circuit but you will have attractive prizes for participants of up to 5,000 MX (267 USD / 48,729 ARS / 217,465 CLP / 1,026 PEN / 1,260,560 COP) for first place.

You can participate with any theme you want from League of Legends, including Wild Rift and Legends of Runeterra. Fan Arts and Genderbenders will also be accepted.

This contest will take place on January 21 and 22, it will have a runway format and registration is free, with the only requirement being over 18 years of age.

Registration will take place the same day of the event, on the 4th floor of Friki Plaza. The catwalk starts at 5:00 pm, but remember to arrive early to register.

For more information on League of Legends, visit: https://www.leagueoflegends.com/es-mx/latest-news/

###

ABOUT RIOT GAMES

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games around the world. In 2009, Riot released its first title, League of Legends, to global acclaim. LoL has become the world’s most popular PC game and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. LoL is entering its second decade and Riot continues to evolve the game. At the same time, it offers new experiences for players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot Forge and various titles in development. Also, Riot is expanding the world of Runeterra through various multimedia projects such as music, comics, board games, and the Emmy-winning animated series Arcane.

Riot, founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill and led by CEO Nicolo Laurent, is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has more than 3,000 Rioters in more than 20 offices around the world.

For more anime, manga, videogames and geek & tech news, remember to visit: MultiAnime.com.mx

Source: Press Release