Cosplay Legends 2023: Everything You Need to Know

Cosplay Legends kicks off the 2023 circuit that will feature a face-to-face stage in the LLA final. Find out the details here.

Cosplay is one of the most important disciplines within the gaming and esports universe, which is why in each event you cannot miss the ritual of impersonating figures from our favorite video games and, above all, personifying the tons of champions that They exist in League of Legends. Cosplay Legends 2023 is the start of a circuit that has a series of contests for cosplayers to measure themselves and warm up engines for the next events that will take place.

Cieru Cosplay – Colombia

How does Cosplay Legends work?

The theme is free. This means that any character from the League of Legends, Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra and TFT games will be admitted to participate. In the same way, Fanarts and Genderbenders will be more than welcome. The contest will consist of a single instance of online evaluation. The participation requirements are very simple:

Being over 18 years.

Belong to the countries that make up the servers of North and South Latin America.

Important dates

Cosplay Legends Awards

Place Prize Points for the Cosplay Circuit First place $800 and 5,000 RP 15 points Second place $600 and 3,000 RP 13 points Third place $450 and 2,000 RP 10 points fourth to tenth place $250 and 1000 RP 5 points

You can register for the contest using this form and begin to be part of the Cosplay 2023 circuit, which will have several face-to-face stages as well as a special event in the LLA final.