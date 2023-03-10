Cosplayer dresses up as Scarlet Witch and the result is just as cool as the original









The character Wanda Maximoff, popularly known as Scarlet Witchappeared in the comics of marvel comics and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

The first publication that talks about the character, entitled “X-Men” #4, was published during the so-called “Silver Age of Comics”.

Initially, Scarlet is portrayed as a villain, sister of Pietro Maximoff, Quicksilver. Together they created the Brotherhood of Mutants.

She subsequently joined the Avengers team, marrying Vision. Together they had twin sons named William (“Billy”) and Thomas. The character was played on the small screen by actress Elizabeth Olsen. In the plot, it is said that Wanda is a Sokovian refugee.

She volunteers to be experimented on by Hydra. With the help of the Mind Gem, the character can amplify her ability to manipulate energy. In theaters, she even gets involved in a conflict with the Avengers, but just like in the comics, she ends up joining them.

Professional costume designer and cosplayer Enji Night impresses her followers on Instagram with her cosplays inspired by characters from comics, series and cinema. This time, she decided to dress up as the Scarlet Witch, resulting in something just as cool as the original.

