Costa del Sol and Giants team up

Tourism Costa del Solthe tourism promotion body of the Malaga Provincial Council, and Giants Gamingthe esports club from Malaga, announce a sponsorship agreement to promote the province as Europe’s first gamer destination among the young audience.

This agreement has been presented at the Giants club headquarters by the president of the Malaga Provincial Council and Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Saladothe first vice-president of the Provincial Council and CEO of Costa del Sol Tourism, daisy del cidand Giants owners and top managers, José Ramón Díaz and Virginia Calvo.

Under this agreement, the Tourism Costa del Sol brand will look at the back of the giants jerseyas well as in various promotional actions through the digital channels and face-to-face events of the esports club, the most successful in Spain and one of the most popular on the continent within the sector of video game competitions, the so-called esports.

Currently, Giants is consolidated as the only esports club in Europe that promotes a tourist destination. With this association with the Costa del Sol, Giants reinforces its commitment to the territory and explores new markets at the hands of one of the most visited places in the world, both by national and foreign travelers.

In fact, the Costa del Sol logo could already be seen on the Giants shirt in the team’s debut in the competition Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), one of the major international esports events and which has just opened in Berlin.

The collaboration between Turismo Costa del Sol and Giants will allow the positioning of the province of Malaga in a constantly growing sector and expansion such as esports. The sponsorship of the Giants, a club with great visibility, exceeding 900 million impacts in the past year 2022, and with a eminently young audiencestands as an opportunity to promote the Costa del Sol as an interesting destination for video game lovers.

There are more and more hotels on the Costa del Sol that have facilities adapted for ‘gamers’, with all the necessary equipment to play. This type of action is contemplated in the ‘Gaming Destination’ strategy of Turismo Costa del Sol, which is reinforced with this alliance with Giants, one of the main references in the country in terms of video games.

This sponsorship will also allow the Costa del Sol promote their tourist enclaves through the digital and physical channels of Giants, as well as through the network of content creators and streamers that are part of the organization. The cooperation between both entities also represents an opportunity to innovate and explore new forms of tourism planning and promotion and to connect with an audience increasingly interested in unique experiences and different.

We are detecting a growing demand from our visitors for this type of activity and equipment and, in fact, there are already some hotels in the province that have specific rooms for ‘gamers’. For this reason, our intention is to be European leaders in this matter, following the path that has already started in the United States and some Asian countries and which is proving to be a success. Francisco Salado, President of the Costa del Sol Provincial Council and Tourism

Francisco Salado has also indicated that the Costa del Sol was a pioneer in the beginnings of the tourism industry and now it aspires to be in the development of the video game industry and gaming tourism. It is also part of this line OXO Video Game Museum, which was launched two months ago in Malaga. In addition, he has pointed out that the importance of esports cannot be turned away, which forecasts an audience of 580 million people in 2024.