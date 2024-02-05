Costco has announced it will charge extra for these products online

In the field of digital commerce, Department stores and supermarkets They have received new updates in the way they sell their products. online sales, Previously considered as a complementary option, has evolved towards an essential need To remain competitive in today’s market.

What products will they charge?

This change has been relevant in the food products sector or “grocery”Where? costco, One of the main giants in the market, has introduced a new policy It is creating a buzz among its customers because now They must make a minimum purchase to be able to purchase their products without commission.

entry of e-commerce People’s daily life has increased rapidly in recent years, and according to a recent study Acosta Group, online sales in grocery sector There has been an increase year after year, 55 percent of consumers purchase these products at least once via the Internet.

However, despite this growth, shopping in physical stores is still a preference for many people. According to Acosta’s report, this shows that 45 percent of online users They prefer to place their orders through websites or mobile application, while 80 percent choose to visit a physical store To pick up your grocery products.

What will be Costco’s new policy for online shopping?

Costco recently announced a policy that surprised many of its members, because from now on, If the total of grocery items (food, cleaning, grooming, pets) in shopping cart Total less than 1,500 pesos, will be charged Fee of 50 pesos per item for delivery service.

wants this solution encourage larger purchasesPossibly as a strategy to optimize delivery routes and reduce logistics costs.

The company has established that Orders generated before noon will be delivered within 2 business daysWhile they were made after this time They will be extended up to 3 working days for delivery.

With this new Costco policy, the additional fee could represent a significant increase in the total cost. However, also Provides the opportunity to plan purchases more effectivelyGrouping products to get free delivery and thus, maximizing the value of each order.