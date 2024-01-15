Costco Launches Its New Coupon Book for March 2024

Costco Unveils Its New Coupon Book for This Month march 2024, where you can see discounts on its various products.

The Costco coupon book for March arrives just in time to find out how many sales there will be during this month’s rest days and even the beginning of spring.

One thing you should remember is that costco coupon book It is published on their site, no longer physically distributed, this has been happening since early 2024.

Do you want to know Costco coupon discounts for March? Let’s not make you wait any longer, and here we leave you some discounts on the products of this American store.

Costco Coupon Book for March 2024

Following are some of the discounts on this coupon book:

8 thousand pesos discount on Sony Google TV Smart TV Bravia LED UHD 4K 85″

3,500 pesos off on Lenovo Laptop IdeaPad Slim 5 8GB RAM 512GB SSD 14″

5 thousand pesos discount on Apple MacBook Air Chip M2 256 GB at midnight of June 13

8 thousand pesos discount on LG Washer Dryer with Pedestal 22 KG/13 KG

25% Off On Johnnie Walker Black Label Whiskey 1 Ltr

One thousand peso discount on Hunter 52” fan

21 out of 114 GC/U 20% Off on Oreo Chocolate Flavor Cookies with Vanilla Flavor Filling

If you want to see the entire Costco coupon book for the month of March 2024, click here.

costco membership price

According to information available on the Costco website, there are several types of memberships.

Due to the beginning of the year, its price may change in the coming days.

Gold Single: 500 pesos

Executive Gold: 1,100 pesos

Business: 500 pesos

Executive Business: 1,100 pesos

How many Costco stores are there in Mexico?

As of December 31, 2023, Costco has 816 stores in 14 countries around the world. Of these, 41 are in Mexico, spread across 21 states.

The countries with the most Costco stores are the United States, where there are 574 stores, and Canada, where there are 107 stores.

Costco statistics in mexico

By the second quarter of 2023, Costco’s net sales are projected to reach $54.24 billion, up 6.5% from the previous year.

In Mexico, Costco has established a solid presence under the Price Club name since its arrival in 1992.

In 1993, the merger of Price Club and Costco gave rise to the franchise’s current name.

Over the years, the chain has expanded its reach in the country and as of 2020 has reached 39 stores in 21 states in Mexico.

The world’s largest branch is located in Puebla, specifically in the Parque Puebla shopping center.

What is Costco?

It is an international chain of hypermarkets with a price club format that aims to offer the best prices on quality products.

At Costco you can find a large selection of specialty products, including hospitality products, confectionery, appliances, televisions, car parts, tires, toys, electronic equipment, sporting goods, jewelry, watches, cameras, audiovisuals, books, Includes household products, health. Beauty, furniture, appliances and office products… all with the best quality.

We are confident of the quality/price ratio of the products we offer, which is why we back all our products with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Costco Wholesale has major stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, and China.

