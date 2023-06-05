Could Kosovo ever peacefully accede to the European Union? Despite new unrest, former diplomat believes

Clashes broke out between Serbian protesters and NATO troops in Kosovo on Monday, leaving 30 soldiers and 60 protesters injured. Can Europe’s youngest country ever peacefully join the EU?

The reason for the violence is that Kosovo wants to install four Albanian mayors in the northern region where many Serbs live. Albanians are the majority in Kosovo: 90 percent against 10 percent of Serbs. The latter group does not agree with the choice.

opposition to freedom

“It’s back and forth in Kosovo,” says historian Peter Feith, who worked as a diplomat in the country for many years. “And the sad thing is, it’s exactly the same as it was 10 years ago, when I was there.”

Kosovo was declared independent in 2008, but not by all countries. For example, Serbia, supported by Russia and China, has always opposed it. Resistance is highest in northern Kosovo, where many Serbs live. The Kosovo government never really gained control there.

audio play view Report

right to answer

“From time to time the government also tries to take over the north,” says Faith, who lived in Kosovo from 2008 to 2012. “In my time it was about doing minimal administrative tasks, such as issuing documents, identity cards or paying pensions.”

But the Kosovo government goes further: “It is trying to gain control of the borders, especially between Kosovo and Serbia, in order to prevent smuggling.” One important reason is that Kosovo wants to join the European Union, which requires it to meet stricter requirements for trade and border crossings.

violence in kosovo

Dilemma

Faith: “It is understandable that efforts are being made to gain more control in the North. The only question is: how do you do that without resorting to violence?”

As a diplomat at the time, he found this a big dilemma: “We didn’t want it to become a ‘frozen conflict’. We’ve already seen that happening around Russia, around the former Soviet Union. The north also had to avoid partition, as it would set a precedent for other parts of the region,” he explains.

support government

At the same time, the Netherlands should have supported the Kosovo government, he believes. “Unfortunately, this too has led to violence. But we, the Netherlands, the United States, Great Britain, France and Germany, recognize Kosovo within our current borders, including the north.”

It turns out that’s not enough, as things are still going wrong, just like last week. “The problem is also that the international community has paid very little attention to the problems in Kosovo in the last 10 years. Just like in Bosnia for example. Now you see that major powers like Russia, China and Turkey gaining influence. those countries,” says Fact.

kosovo number plate

Recently things also went wrong in Kosovo. Last December, the government decided that Serbs living in Kosovo should start driving their cars with Kosovar license plates. The Serbs disagreed. They blocked here and there and set cars on fire.

“Fortunately, the uproar caused by such actions is often short-lived,” says Feith, a former diplomat. “I wouldn’t be surprised if this misery in the north calms down at some point and then we can continue for a few years.”

Former diplomat Peter Feith

‘not intelligent’

But it doesn’t make sense to antics like the number plate of the Kosovo government. But also the decision to appoint an Albanian mayor in the northern region.

The conflict is only getting bigger, says Faith, and international support from important allies like the US is actually declining. “Unfortunately, we have to conclude that very little has changed in recent years.”

watch too What is Russia’s role in the unrest in the Balkans? and your 5 other questions answered

EU candidate

Meanwhile, as a candidate country, Kosovo, like Serbia and Ukraine, is next in line to enter the EU. “A large number of EU leaders are deeply concerned about the merger of Ukraine and the Balkan countries.”

“Not because of hatred towards those countries, but because of concerns about the functioning of the Union and the decision-making process. How are we going to make decisions with more than thirty member states? That will be a problem.”

watch too Video What is Russia’s influence on the unrest in Kosovo? ‘It’s mostly ideological’

human progress

In any case, a key requirement for accession is that there be dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia. Does Faith trust him with all their past experiences?

“Yes, I still believe in the will of people to progress and not give up. I believe in human progress, even for the Balkans.”