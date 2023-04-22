Counter Strike 2: 5 questions with answers about the Valve bombing

Any Wednesday came and Valve dropped the bombshell of the announcement of counter strike 2, and it is that despite the fact that it had been rumored in recent weeks, it is still a complete surprise. Thus, one of the most popular shooters in history will have a new phase starting this summer, although some players can already play it in advance.

How could it be otherwise, an announcement of this magnitude leaves us with a large number of questions, of which we are going to answer 5 that are already total certainties.

How long will I be able to play Counter Strike 2?

As we said before, the launch of Counter Strike 2 is scheduled for this summer, although a limited number of players are already having access to the previous version. They are not chosen randomly, but based on criteria ranging from their recent playing time to a trust factor. In fact, any of us could be one of those players, and have an invite in the main player menu. Little by little more players will be added to this preview.

How much does it change from CS: GO?

Counter Strike 2 has improved visually, sure, but there are also multiple playable mechanics that have been equally improved or changed. There are several changes in smoke grenades, for example, in addition to movement, water, water physics… Meanwhile, there are maps like Overpass that have been redone from scratch, and in the case of others, they have experienced “just ” a visual enhancement.

If it’s a new game… will I have to buy it?

Not at all. Valve has announced that Counter Strike 2 will be a free update for those who already own Counter Strike: Global Offensive, which is also free to play. However, there is a “premium” version with exclusive items, which can be purchased on Steam for €14.19.

Will I be able to keep my skins?

Yes, all the skins that we have in CS: GO will remain in Counter Strike 2, and not only that, but they will experience a visual improvement.

If I got banned from CS:GO… will I be able to play Counter Strike 2?

No, at least on official servers. All bans from Counter Strike: Global Offensive will continue to be banned in Counter Strike 2.