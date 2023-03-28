Counter Strike 2 Announced – Radio Touch TV

The wait came to an end. Counter Strike 2 is a fact and is expected to be available by winter. After almost 20 long years, the company Valve, developer of the first-person tactical shooter, confirmed last Wednesday the sequel to Counter Strike Global Offensive, a tremendous update that will be free for all users.

In addition to important changes at the graphic level, the developer has decided to make the following adjustments to the scenarios:

Reference Maps: Classic areas that work perfectly but have simply had their lighting and character readability improved.

Updated Maps: These are areas that have had the new lighting from the Source 2 engine added, which features a physics-based rendering system that generates realistic materials, lights, and reflections.

Remodeled Maps: These are the older scenarios that have been rebuilt with the tools available in Source 2. These tools can be used by community creators to create and modify the maps.

On the other hand, the movements and shots at specific time intervals or ticks will no longer be evaluated.

As of the sequel, the method will be to add subtics updates, which will have an impact on the server knowing perfectly when it has been shot, jumped or when we have the crosshairs on the screen. In this way, they ensure that the precision of the actions will be total.

Lastly, smoke grenades will be more prominent in Counter-Strike 2. The new engine will allow the smoke generated to be dynamic, creating volumetric 3D objects, meaning that players will see the same smoke regardless of their position. What’s more, smoke reacts based on lighting, grows to fill spaces, drifts, and can be sculpted with bullets and grenades.

