Counter-Strike 2 announced, will arrive this summer

After the latest leaks, it’s official, Valve has announced a new counter-strikeand this finally responds to the name of counter strike 2. That’s right, this is the successor to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and its name would reveal the integration of deeper changes to finally launch as a new game, instead of an update to the existing one. For now the information offered is “little”, but we are facing a deep washing of the game.

“Today we are pleased to announce Counter-Strike 2. Counter-Strike 2 is an overhaul of every system, every content, and every part of the Counter-Strike experience,” the company said on its official Twitter.

While there is no release date for the game, at least it is known that this new shooter will arrive in the summer. It is also not known if it will arrive as a paid game, which it always was, or if it will continue the trend of being free-to-play. It will be time to wait to know this highly relevant detail. Update: finally it will be free. It will be offered as an update to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The announcement is also not a surprise, since the leaks had advanced that this classic shooter would receive a face lift to stay more alive than ever. As you can see below, we will see a notable leap in terms of realism.

“Bring your entire CS:GO inventory into Counter-Strike 2. Not only will you keep all the items you’ve collected over the years, but they’ll all benefit from Source 2 lighting and materials. Plus Supporting legacy models and finishes, all stock weapons have been updated with high-resolution models, and some weapon finishes take advantage of these new models.”

What new things will we find in Counter-Strike 2?

The company has been announcing the improvements in parts. We’ll start like this with the “new smoke grenades“. As indicated, smoke grenades are now dynamic volumetric objects that interact with the environment and react to lighting, gunshots, and explosions. In essence, we will have a much more realistic smoke. This implies throwing a grenade and making the smoke dissipate, or that the bullets of our weapons will have a “vision hole“Into the smoke.

Since it couldn’t be any other way, we have a facelift of the game maps. In this way, we will continue to see the iconic Counter-Strike maps, although all of them with great improvements. thanks to the use of the Source 2 graphics engine

. Specifically, the maps now offer a cleaner, brighter aesthetic… in essence, better. Counter-Strike 2 maps are receiving improvements and revisions that take advantage of all the new rendering tools and features that Source 2 enables.

An essential part of competitive multiplayer games are the Tick Rate of the servers. That is why the servers will now offer a Tick Rate of 128, which will allow for a smoother experience for a game where system response time with the server is essential for victory. To this is added a “sub tick” which should further improve response time.

Tick ​​cadence no longer matters for moving, shooting, or casting. Sub-tick updates are the heart of Counter-Strike 2. Previously, the server only evaluated the world at discrete time intervals (called ticks). Thanks to Counter-Strike 2’s sub-tick update architecture, the servers know the exact instant when movement begins, an object (such as a grenade) is fired, or thrown. As a result, regardless of the tick rate, your moves and shots will be the same responsiveness and your grenades will always drop in the same way.

Rest of improvements

The company indicates that thanks to Source 2’s lighting and particle systems, Counter-Strike 2 will look like a next-generation game. This implies improving everything: water, explosions, fire, smoke, flashes, tracer bullets, impact effects and much more. All the visual elements All environmental effects (explosions, fire, C4 lighting) have been improved. I couldn’t miss it either a user interface completely renovated.

It has been redesigned, rebalanced and reverberated all the sound. All sounds have now been completely redesigned to better reflect the physical environment. They have also been rebalanced to offer a more comfortable listening experience.