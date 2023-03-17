Counter-Strike 2 appears on the Steam backend and it seems that its arrival is imminent

Following its appearance in NVIDIA driver and Dota 2 update files, it has recently been discovered a new reference to Counter-Strike 2 in the Steam backend. Although there is still no official confirmation from Valve about the existence of a new game in the series, the indications that suggest the preparation of a release are growing stronger.

The dataminer responsible for finding references to Counter-Strike 2 in NVIDIA drivers, Aquarius, was the one who discovered the new files. According to him, added references to a possible sequel in the pre-release branch of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

SOURCE 2 HAS BEEN ADDED TO DEVELOPER PRE-RELEASE BRANCH!https://t.co/Fv33DwsGvP pic.twitter.com/6mLteY2FoU —Aquarius (@aquaismissing) March 14, 2023

Aquarius also points out that the Steam database got a new executable file “cs2.exe”which is linked to a “limited test build” of CS:GO. Clearly Valve is preparing something related to the franchisebut it is not yet clear what his plan is exactly.

According to insider reports, the developer is preparing a completely new game based on Source Engine 2, but there is also the possibility that the game will only be updated to that version. Although games like Dota 2 have already been updated to the current graphics engine, the popular shooter is still based on the initial version of the technology.

If the second case is correct, the new version of CS:GO would not be very different from the current one. The main differences would occur at the software level, but players will benefit from more comprehensive matchmaking systems and improved servers.

Unfortunately, Valve has yet to reveal what its plans are for the future of the game, but it’s still a huge success. March 11th, CS:GO set a new record for concurrent playersgathering more than 1.4 million people at the same time.

Source: PC Gamer