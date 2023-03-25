Counter-Strike 2 breaks several CSGO skins, stickers and knives in a limited beta test

Several CS:GO cosmetic items, such as weapon skins, knives, and stickers, are buggy in the Counter-Strike 2 limited beta test, with different appearances or missing animations.

Although it is currently only in beta, millions of CS:GO players see Counter-Strike 2 as the future of their favorite game, and some of them will worry mainly about the appearance of skins and trading cards.

This is because all of these appearances have real monetary value, and some can be worth hundreds, thousands, or even hundreds of thousands.

Although all the appearances and other elements have been transferred to CS2, their implementation – at the moment – is not exactly flawless. Numerous items have been altered or broken in the transition.

Weapon skin errors in Counter-Strike 2

Skins with patterns

Starting with weapon skins, the most alarming problem is that the “patterns” of some pattern-based skins are not the same. In CS:GO, some specific patterns would be worth a lot more, due to the placement of certain artwork on the weapon.

Although some patterns have successfully ported over to CS2, some are completely wrong. This is because pattern-based skins use the new weapon models, which causes the pattern to move and wrap slightly. This could temporarily devalue these items until they are (hopefully) fixed.

Although the developers may not have considered it a major issue, specific skin patterns can impact the price of a skin by hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Retired Skins

Another issue that is affecting weapon skins, but also knives and gloves, is the implementation of wear values.

In some cases, it seems that weapons are always displayed with a wear value of 0.00, even though they are not actually skins “factory new”.

In other cases, attrition is applied differently, perhaps again due to new weapon models.

Sticker issues in Counter-Strike 2

Moving on to the stickers, there are two main issues right now in the limited test version of CS2. The first is that the holo effects don’t work in the game.

In CS:GO, holographic stickers moved and reflected light when the weapon model moved in-game. In CS2, currently, they are completely static, and do not move with light, unless the weapon is inspected or reloaded.

Other issues with the stickers are applying them to weapons, as the sizes appear to be incorrect. In some cases, the stickers are too large and extend over the gun.

While these issues are likely simply glitches, they can be truly worrisome for players who own items with expensive stickers applied to them.

knife animations

For the most part, Counter-Strike 2 has greatly improved the look of many knives, particularly doppler knives.

However, although his appearance has not changed or improved, there is a bug with the animations. Currently, inspecting knives is limited to a single singular animation, whereas in CS:GO, many knives had two animations, one common and one rare to inspect.

VALVE

Some players have also argued that case hardened knives look worse in CS2. This could affect its price, since the Case Hardened “blue gem” skins are usually the most expensive in all of CS:GO.

It remains to be seen if Valve will fix these issues with skins, stickers, and knives, but it’s likely that their priority right now is gameplay and related bugs, before focusing on cosmetics.