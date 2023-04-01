Counter-Strike 2 changes its physics because a player managed to stack almost 500 corpses

counter strike 2 is in beta phase before its final release on PC, scheduled for summer 2023. That means that Valve is going to be adjusting many technical and performance details of this expected shooter multiplayer. What we did not expect is that the company would have to tweak the physics system because a player has managed to stack almost 500 corpses.

This curious story begins when the user 3kliksphilip posted a video explaining that in the new Counter-Strike it is possible to take advantage of the physics of bodies to create mountains of corpses. As detailed in the video, the physics engine has changed for this new installment: Valve no longer uses Havoka third-party tool that I used in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, but Rubikon, an improved engine that the company itself has created. In previous games you could only stack a dozen bodies before, but with the new physics engine it is possible to create a mountain of 477 bodies before the game crashee.

Goodbye to collisions between corpses in CS2

Maybe by chance, maybe due to the direct influence of the video, Valve has decided to prevent so many bodies from being stacked in counter strike 2. In one of its latest patches, the game has lost the collisions between corpses, which was what allowed these mountains of lifeless bodies to be created in the game. The patch notes don’t explain the exact reason, but it’s easy to understand how dangerous it can be for performance on-line of counter strike 2 that these types of circumstances can occur on maps. Even so, this curiosity is a good example of how much physics has improved in this new installment.

counter strike 2 is available in closed beta for selected users only. Arrive in summer 2023 only for PC.