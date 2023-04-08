Counter Strike 2 compatible with Reflex and Sackboy with DLSS 3.0

2 weeks ago we found out that Diablo IV and force horizon 5 are added to the list of compatibility of games with DLSS 2. Now, Nvidia has announced that its new drivers or controllers will add compatibility for Sackboy: The Great Adventure with DLSS 3.0 and announced that, in the next releases of ‘drivers’ or drivers from Nvidia counter strike 2 —game recently announced by Valve— will be compatible with Nvidia Reflex technology.

On April 11th the preview of the ray traced Overdrive mode will be available for Cyberpunk 2077.

Additionally, users of Nvidia 40 series video cards (GPUs) will be able to enjoy in Sackboy: The Great Adventure of Shader Execution Reordering (SER) technology, which together with Reflex and DLLS 3, helps improve game performance.

What is Nvidia Reflex?

Nvidia Reflex in counter strike 2 reduces latency by up to 35%.

Nvidia Reflex is an API for game developers, which allows to measure the rendering latency of a video game. This thanks to the fact that Nvidia Reflex is integrated directly into the game. This allows Nvidia Reflex’s low latency mode to tune game processes before rendering, eliminating the GPU render queue and not taxing the CPU. So Nvidia Reflex helps to decrease ‘input lag’ in high-end equipment and especially in mid-range computers with 60 Hz monitors.

Nvidia stated the following:

«In competitive shooters like counter strike 2, Nvidia Reflex can give gamers a competitive edge that can make the difference between winning and losing. If you’re a GeForce RTX gamer, or GeForce GTX 900 or higher, you’ll be able to enable Nvidia Reflex on counter strike 2 to reduce system latency by up to 35%!»

Nvidia Reflex is ideal for competitive games like counter strike 2, which is known —due to its previous installments— as a game that makes the most of the player’s ability to react.

Source: Nvidia official statement