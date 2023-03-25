Counter-Strike 2 could cancel games if it detects a cheater

The news of the video game this week has been marked, without a doubt, by the announcement of counter strike 2, the new installment for PC of this very important and successful competitive multiplayer action game by teams that was originally born as a mod.

This new version that will be released in the summer as a free game and that it will arrive as an update of Counter-Strike: Global Offensiveis developed with the new engine Source 2will bring with it important visual improvements that will affect the gameplay, maps with a multitude of changes, servers that record with much more precision what happens during a game, interface improvements and much more.

A new anti-cheat system?

Now the Twitter user aquariuswho has had access to the code of counter strike 2you have found in your files a reference to something called VAC Liveas well as some messages that should appear in the game when a cheater is detected that read the following: “Cheat detected. This game has been canceled by VAC Live“.

Looks like some sort of new anti-cheat measure is in the works for Counter-Strike 2 called “VAC Live”. If a cheater gets detected during a match, the match will be cancelled! pic.twitter.com/PQY88sBlMl—Aquarius (@aquaismissing) March 23, 2023

With this, It seems obvious that VAC Live is a new Valve anti-cheat system that will be responsible for canceling entire games in the event that it detects that someone is tampering with the competition through cheats. Of course, at the moment there is no more information, so we do not know if it will be an exclusive feature of ranked games or if it is something that can be activated or deactivated in custom games. In fact, there is a possibility that it will not even be available in the final version, so we will have to wait to find out for sure.

Yes indeed, what Valve has already confirmed is that in counter strike 2 there will be no second chances for cheatersso if you were permanently banned from CS:GO For cheating, you will not have access to the sequel.

If you want to know more about counter strike 2we recommend that you take a look at the report that we dedicated to it, where we explain everything there is to know about this highly anticipated game that, by the way, is already in the closed beta phase.



