Counter-Strike 2 Cracked BETA available: you can now play online on unofficial servers totally free

Counter Strike 2 has already been presented and the official launch is expected to be in the middle of 2023. For its part, Valve has already started with limited tests so that fans of the franchise can play. However, these tests are given randomly based on certain requirements, such as time played or the user’s Steam reputation, so It is not possible to apply directly.

In good news for players, the oof.lv site has already released a cracked version of the beta that is free and accessible to all playerswhere you can try the game previews of build 47/13868 9652 corresponding to the March 31 update.

Steam already made clear the ways to get the beta

On the website, you can find different download links for the cracked version of Counter Strike 2, as well as some mods compatible with the beta version, a Steam emulator that allows you to use the online functions, servers that are already running within the leaked version, and the corresponding tutorial to install the game and to create servers in which to play with friends sharing ip.

The site leaves the warning for users and the tip of a new account so as not to lose the main one.

To try this cracked version of Counter Strike 2 it is recommended to use a secondary Steam account to avoid possible problems that mean an instant banalthough the same site recommends looking for the ‘Start Game (English).bat’ file and adding ‘-insecure’ inside it to disable the VAC (Valve Anti-Cheat System) modules, and thus enjoy a version prior to the official launch.

