Counter-Strike 2 | CS:GO 2 | would have copied a VALORANT element to improve the user experience | DEPOR-PLAY

Counter-Strike is one of those classic franchises in the video game industry that seemed to be in decline after the launch of other games like VALORANT, Rainbow Six Siege, PUBG, Fortnite, or Call of Duty. However, Valve had a card up its sleeve.

In March 2023, the company confirmed that it is working on CS:GO 2. Practically a new game, since it is a title that uses the Source 2 graphics engine and has considerable improvements compared to the 2012 installment.

It features better textures, revamped maps, better animations, physics, shooting feel, and a complete change to smoke interaction. Now, the latter are volumetric elements that all gamers see in real time.

But this wouldn’t be the most important thing about CS:GO 2. Valve could be copying an element from VALORANT to make his shooter one of the most competitive on the market: the cheater detection system.

CS:GO 2 anti-cheat system

The user @aquaismissing reported that in the game code it has an anti-cheat system called vac Live. This means that a cheater could be detected during a match, which would be immediately canceled and the account suspended.

VALORANT also has this system, which is automatically installed on your computer and has administrator permissions. If you already have the game downloaded, you can find Riot Vanguard running right now, even though the title is closed.

