Counter-Strike 2 has already announced its first world showmatch

The event will be in person and will take place before the grand final of the ESL Pro League 17.

With the announcement that the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Paris Major will be the last major tournament, many viewers will be hungry for esports. However, now they will have compensation and a first glimpse of what could be the competitive side of Counter-Strike 2 for the future.

The ESL announced a game showmatch which will soon use the Source 2 graphics engine. It will take place prior to the grand final of the ESL Pro League 17 between Cloud 9 and FaZe Clan, which starts at 08:00 / 09:00 / 11:00 / 4:00 p.m. .

The world’s first Counter-Strike 2 showmatch on LAN!

The event dedicated to the title will be played with the LAN format, that is, under the offline configuration within the limited test. Regarding how many games can be played, it may be nothing more than one, taking into account that it is only available Dust 2.

These will be the two teams of professional players that will participate in the showmatch:

beta boys

Guy «NertZ» Iluz

Harry “JustHarry” Russell

Casper «cadiaN» Møller

René «TeSeS» Madsen

Vladislav “Krad” Kravchenko

Hugo “Hugo” Byron (coach)

Team 27015

Pawel «dycha» Dycha

Richard “Xizt” Landstrom

Alexander “Shafey” Marenov

Pyotr «fame» Bolyshev

Marco «Snappi» Pfeiffer

Chad “SPUNJ” Burchill (coach)

The event may be just a slice of the cake but it will truly be the world’s competitive Counter-Strike scene’s first look at Source 2 and all of its enhancements. In fact, it will lead several organizations from various tournaments to make the decision to already make the transition to the new game for its global release in the middle of this year. Some private servers tied to the limited test have already been made available.