Counter-Strike 2 has copied one of the most interesting elements of Valorant, and that was the smartest decision: Even Valve needs to learn from others – Counter-Strike 2

Those responsible for communication Counter-Strike They define the video game as “the favorite shooter of your favorite shooter”. It’s not that they hide it much, but they don’t tell lies either. Valve’s game is the obvious reference of all first person tactical action games with a competitive component. We no longer only have to go to obvious comparisons with Valorant or Rainbow Six: Siege. Even Call of Duty has had a mode clearly inspired by the main game aspect of the Valve title for a long time.

Valve needed to learn a lesson from others

The problem is that knowing a great reference in the sector can lead you to a certain comfort or not to add elements that could improve the title or, at the very least, make it more attractive. global offensive has sinned from this during the ten years that it has been available and that is why one of the great surprises was to see that Counter-Strike 2 had appropriated some very interesting ideas from another video game. They say that the devil is in the details and it is precisely one of these small elements that we are referring to. Specifically, what happens when we kill an enemy.

Most games have many systems to reward the player when they do something well.

In Global Offensive when you finish off a rival… absolutely nothing happens. He will undoubtedly end up ironing the floor with his ear, but there is no component that intends to reward the player beyond the characteristic sound of the shot in the head. However, if we think of all the other great shooter games we will realize that this is a unique case. Rainbow Six: Siege any call of duty modern or Valorant they have certain systems to reward players in case they manage to score a kill. If you do good things, the game lets you know by very obvious methods.

The king of this is indubitably Call of Duty. The Activision franchise stimulates gamers non-stop. Medals or positive scores do not stop appearing on the screen. Even the ‘hitmarker’, whose function should be to inform us that we have hit a bullet, is intended to be a reward at the sound level. In Rainbow Six: Siege things are a bit calmer, but something similar happens with the points. The greatest balance and the great mirror that Valve has looked at has been Valorant.



Counter-Strike 2 introduces “medals” with each kill.

In the Riot Games game when we kill an enemy a medal appears and that’s exactly what will happen in Counter-Strike 2 when achieving a kill, with a spectacularity that increases the more enemies we liquidate. Valve has not only carried out very considerable gameplay changes or technical adjustments to try to improve the quality of the games. Also has done something that until now seemed practically unthinkable: think about casual gamers. Thus, they have ended up adding systems that are taken for granted in other video games but that until now had no place in your favorite shooter of your favorite shooter.

Valve has never opened the door so much to ‘casual’ players

Everything is exemplified in this medal. It’s a harmless change for those who are already head over heels in love with Counter-Strike and have this version in their sights. In fact, I’ve seen many content creators and old guard say that they will disable it in the final version of the game. However, this nonsense – in the most harmless sense of the word – is important for the future of one Valve That, we already say it, with one of the most well-rounded video games in history, many doors had been closed for not making this type of commitment.



Counter-Strike 2 adds improvements of all kinds. Now we can see each other’s feet!

There will also be other accessibility measures. Players will be able to see an indicator on the map that shows how far their footsteps sound and it will also simplify training tasks to throw grenades in the correct places. Counter-Strike 2 developers have even fixed a historic Global Offensive failure that made something that should be simple very inconsistent: Throw grenades while jumping. Now you no longer have to create a strange command and add it to the game files.

For those of us who have been playing for a long time, these Counter-Strike 2 settings may not be as interesting to us. However, Valve’s master move is to look in the mirror of Valorant and see why the game has had it so easy to succeed in according to which areas of the planet. It may still be the favorite shooter among other video games, but even teachers have to learn from who their students once were.

In 3D Games | How to enter the limited test of Counter-Strike 2, maps, modes and everything that the beta offers.