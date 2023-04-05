Counter Strike 2 hitbox increases and it will be easier to take a headshot

Undoubtedly, knowing perfectly everything related to the hit box It is a very important aspect in all shooter. After so long playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive we are already more than accustomed to them, but the current hit box will change slightly with the arrival of counter strike 2 in summer. According to studies carried out by Ansimist, these dimensions will change in some areas of the characters. However, all attention falls on up to the 20% difference in hit box of the headthe most important area of ​​the shooter.

First of all, we could explain that it is a hit box and why it is so important. This “punch box” would be the whole body, invisible or visible, able to record the damage the character receives. to more hit box of one of these “dolls”, the easier it will be to damage the rival. This information is usually one of the most debated topics in video games such as CS either VALORANT, due to the impact it has on the game. The latest controversy related to the video game of Valve arose a few months ago after learning that there were different hitboxes according to the aspect we chose. This would not be good news for the more than competitive aspect, since there would be no level playing field. The person who discovered this reanalyzes the hitboxes of the CS2.

Ansimsit has posted a video to Youtube explaining all the information hitboxes of counter strike 2. With this publication you can get several details that are more than important for the future of the players. The maximum area of ​​the neck would have decreased by 28.55% and the minimum of the head would have registered an increase of 19.73%. The size of the heads of the characters would increase by 3.94% according to this data, something that would make it easier to give heahdshots. These would be the most important changes, since the part of the body has hardly registered any differences.

Now all hitboxes have a capsule shape. Previously, hitboxes for feet and hands were boxes.

You can find more information in my video with English subtitles and Google spreadsheets https://t.co/HYVYaDV8KQ https://t.co/qoQf59Vqhm pic.twitter.com/eXrBbkwIPp — Ansimist (@ansimist) April 4, 2023

You can also mention the improvement received by parts of the body such as the feet or hands. These zones were rectangular prisms, but with the new Source 2 these areas will have hitboxes in the form of capsules. The latter will, a priori, make it more difficult to hit those parts, since their minimum surface area has also decreased. All these data can still change until the launch of the CS2, so you have to take them with tweezers. However, if you are one of the lucky ones with beta you may have already checked these changes. We hope that each aspect has the same hit box and there are no major differences.