Counter Strike 2: how to get access to the limited trial

Counter Strike 2 is already a reality. The company aims for this summer for the publication of this new version that will replace the current Global Offensive for free. In order to receive feedback from the community, Valve is publishing a limited test available from the time of its reveal. We tell you how you can access.

How do I get access to the limited trial of Counter Strike 2?

Valve points out in its official FAQ that access to the limited trial of Counter Strike 2 will be based “on a number of factors” that the development team thinks is important. Among those they point to are recent play time on Global Offensive on their official servers, reputation ratio, and your account status on Steam.

Therefore, there is no way to apply to the test. Valve will send invitations to those players who meet these criteria and others that have not been revealed. You will receive a notice within the Counter Strike Global Offensive menu if you are one of the chosen ones. Click on the invitation, select “enlist” and the download will begin. From then on you will see the proof when you start the game from your library. As the weeks and months go by, more players will be added until the update is released.

What does the Counter Strike 2 Limited Trial include?

The Counter Strike 2 Limited Trial has started with a very limited offer. In game modes it offers Team Duel and Unranked Competitive in Dust2. More scenarios will be added later.

Is progress sustained? What happens to inventory?

Any experience you earn in the Counter Strike 2 Limited Trial will carry over to your Counter Strike Global Offensive profile, so the time you spend on it won’t be wasted. Your inventory will move, but you won’t be able to modify it within the test. To make changes you must make them from the base game.

Source: Valve